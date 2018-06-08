Ever since I was little, I’ve loved Greek mythology. And since the beginning, Athena has been my favorite being in all of mythology. You may say I’m biased, but today I’m going to tell you all the reasons why Athena is literally the best. And to be fair, I’ll also mention the times she was kind of not great. So buckle up, kids, we’re learning about the greatest goddess in all mythology.
Athena is the goddess of wisdom and battle strategy. Those are her main things, but she is also the goddess of crafts and weaving, so she has a little bit of an artsy side to her. She is often referred to as “the gray-eyed goddess”. She has a lot of symbols, but her most common are an owl and an olive tree/branch. Athena was an inventor: she created a variety of things that benefited mankind greatly, such as the chariot, bridle, rake, and the first ship, and some that things benefited people a little less but are still cool, like the flute.
Though she was the goddess of battle strategy, she didn’t really like war and often preferred peaceful resolutions. When she did have to fight, though, she was damn fierce and even bested Ares twice. She is almost always wearing a helmet and carrying a shield and spear, she was even born in full armor, and was exceedingly good at getting warriors amped up to fight, as we can see in the Iliad: “Athena marched down the ranks, arousing their will to attack. In every heart she injected new courage to fight to the end, and suddenly war seemed sweeter than sailing in hollow ships and making safe return to their own dear native land.”
There are many versions of every myth, and usually one of these versions portrays whoever they’re about as awesome and amazing, and another will portray them as kind of a dick. I think the most famous myth like this that comes to mind is the story of Athena and Medusa. In one version, Medusa, devoted follower of the virgin goddess Athena, is raped by Poseidon in Athena’s temple, and to protect Medusa from men, she transforms her into a monster whose gaze turns men into solid stone. Though this story puts Athena in a better light, it doesn’t add up to why she aided Perseus in slaying Medusa by giving him a reflective shield. It also doesn’t make sense why Athena would have the head of Medusa on her shield if she was just trying to protect her. Because of this, the myth that says Athena turned her into a monster as punishment for defiling her temple is probably more true (not that any of these myths are true, but, you know). However there is also the version of Medusa’s story that says Poseidon turned her into the monster for not sleeping with him because she was a follower of Athena. So either Athena was just trying to protect her, trying to get revenge, or she didn’t do it at all.
A lot of the gods were known for going overboard on their punishments. For example, Dionysus was upset that the king of Thebes, Pentheus, didn’t want to worship him, so he had Pentheus ripped apart limb from limb. Greek gods aren’t particularly known for their mercy, and the story of Athena and Arachne is a good example of this. Arachne claimed she was as good at weaving as Athena herself, so they have themselves a competition to see who is better. In some versions, Arachne ended up being better than Athena and Athena was a sore loser and turned her into a spider. In other versions, Arachne portrayed the sexual scandals of the gods in her tapestry, and Athena was pissed off she was making fun of the gods, so she turned her into a spider. I believe the latter more, because I personally think it’s unrealistic that a human could beat the goddess of weaving at weaving, but no matter which version you believe, turning her into a spider was probably not totally deserved.
So, yes, Athena had her faults. All of the Greek gods did, some were just a lot worse than others. Aside from the bad things, Athena helped basically all the famous Greek heroes, like Odysseus, Perseus, and Jason, and she directed the building of the Argo and the Trojan Horse.
In a lot of ways, she was like Prometheus, constantly giving gifts of invention to humans. She taught them to cook, spin wool, sail, and gifted them with one of the Greeks most valuable trade items, olives. Oil was a huge thing back then, man, and Athena was cause for it!
She is seriously awesome, and even though she isn’t faultless, she is still my favorite. There are plenty of gods who have done far worse things than her and given a lot less to humans.
If you want to learn more about her or just like her as much as I do, here’s a book you should check out!
Who is your favorite Greek god/goddess? Or do you prefer a different type of mythology? Let me know in the comments! Have an awesome Friday!
15 thoughts on “The Gray-Eyed Goddess”
Cassandra. Who could not like someone who tells true prophesies that no one ever believes.
Fun read. Well told.
Minerva is a favorite of mine, just the Roman version of Athena. My current car is named MINERVA ONE…
Around here, Madame Pele is da bomb; just don’t get on her bad side. She has a temper.
Another goddess I appreciate is Brigid, who has three aspects: poetry, healing, and smithying. She can fix what’s broken, and write a song about it later!
I’ve always had a fondness for Athena, Artemis, and Bast.
I’m wondering if you ever read Percy Jackson (Rick Riordan’s) books? I read them as an adult purely because I loved Greek Mythology as a kid and it was amazing to revisit them in their current YA form.
Hephaestus, the blacksmith of the Gods. As for other mythologies, in Egypt my favourite is Bastet (or Bast), the lioness goddess of warfare that became the protector of cats. The Aztech mythology is fascinating. Coatlicue, the primordial earth goddess and mother of many goddesses and gods has a ton of myths related to her.
I’ve read the Spanish translation of the Illiad and the Odyssey a long time ago. Now I’m curious about the new English translation by Emily Wilson. It’s the first one in English done by a woman. It seems that previous translations suffered from academic sexism. Mrs.Wilson translation is free from that bias and closer to the original. Here’s a review from The Guardian in case you wanna check it: https://www.theguardian.com/books/2017/dec/08/the-odyssey-translated-emily-wilson-review
Athena was always my favorite also. Wise, bold, deadly, partisan – if not for her, Odysseus would not have gotten far…
Do you think Athena would still be your favorite goddess had your parents named you Artemis or Hera instead?
Have you read Madeline Miller’s new book, Circe? I think you’d enjoy it. Same with her earlier book, Song of Achilles. Both really,. really good.
I think someone before me mentioned both Brigid, goddess of the forge, poetry and healing, and Madame Pele. They’re both pretty cool goddesses.
Athena’s not as awful as some of the Greek pantheon, but ain’t no way she is the best either, as you note. Which reminds me: I recommend you check out the podcast Spirits, subtitled “a boozy podcast about mythology, legends, and lore”. The hosts are a pair of twenty-something childhood friends from Long Island, and every week they sit down, make drinks, and talk about mythology and legends. It’s entertaining af, and the one place that my limited Patreon funds go to. (They rag on Zeus like crazy and with reason; once one of them said “rating fuckbois on a scale of zero to Zeus …” which kinda summed him up.)
Athena is a good goddess. A couple of sightings of her: I saw a production of Monteverdi’s opera The Return of Ulysses 10-15 years ago. Athena was very much calling the shots in that one. And she got lots of great music.
Athena shows up as a character in Jo Walton’s Thessaly series as well. She is more than a little petty when crossed – a typical Olympian.
My favourite of the Greek gods is Prometheus (if you allow Titans) – his selfless sacrifice saved humanity. And boy, howdy did he pay for it.
If you allow for humans who become gods, the fourth Roman Emperor, Claudius, has a fun couple of books written in his voice by Robert Graves, the second of which is Claudius the God. The RL Claudius was nowhere near as nice as the fictional Claudius would have you believe, of course.