I have exactly one week to finish The Consuming Fire. I have, well. A lot to go to be done. I am taking this picture now so you have an idea of what I look like as I begin this marathon sprint. When I finish the book, I will take another picture. I think the contrast may end up being instructive.
Wish me luck. Don’t expect to see much of me between now and then.
5 thoughts on “Portrait of the Artist On Deadline, 6/9/18”
Luck, and thank you for doing what you do.
Good luck John..you can do it ! By the way, your cats are great.
May your muse be inspiring and may your words flow.
Your hair isn’t unkempt and you’re still shaving. You’re doing a lot better than I do on deadline!
Go get ’em! May your fingers fly!