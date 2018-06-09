Uncategorized

Portrait of the Artist On Deadline, 6/9/18

John Scalzi5 Comments

I have exactly one week to finish The Consuming Fire. I have, well. A lot to go to be done. I am taking this picture now so you have an idea of what I look like as I begin this marathon sprint. When I finish the book, I will take another picture. I think the contrast may end up being instructive.

Wish me luck. Don’t expect to see much of me between now and then.

 

  4. Your hair isn’t unkempt and you’re still shaving. You’re doing a lot better than I do on deadline!

