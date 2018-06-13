Hello, everyone! Today I was going through my past tweets, and I found a poem from junior year I wanted to share! If you follow me on Twitter, I posted this poem last year (I was not a junior last year, but I found it in my Google Drive and posted it), so sorry if you’ve already seen it. I wrote this poem using basically every single word the thesaurus gave me for “red”. Without further ado, I present, “Red”:
The glowing neon sign,
Of the bar you met her at.
Bloodshot eyes’ reflection,
Thoughts of you that keep me up.
Warm liquid down my arm,
To ease the pain inside.
Tears at the sight,
Of an old abandoned barn.
Wobbly steps and relief,
From the grapes in my glass.
Therapy and prescription bottles,
The pills I take for happiness.
Your favorite fruit in the fridge,
And the sweater you left behind.
The color of my finger,
When I touched the thorns you gave me.
There’s so many places I see it,
The color that I hate.
Crimson, burgundy, ruby,
Coral, maroon, cherry.
Sanguine, blush, brick,
Vermilion, currant, rose.
Lust, desire, passion,
Love, energy, strength.
Anger, hatred, fire,
Blood, fury, rage.
It doesn’t matter how you say it,
You’ve made me colorblind.
So, there you have it, one of the few surviving poems I wrote from junior year. Let me know what you think of it in the comments, I’m open to constructive criticism. Have a great day!
6 thoughts on “Red”
I usually hate poems, but I liked this one. Nice.
Verse is very personal, particularly emotional verse such as this one. The emotions are forcefully expressed here, and that is good in my view. There is a problem, i think, with PoV, or perhaps it might be said with identity. The opening couplet “The glowing neon sign, / Of the bar you met her at.” seems to imply a third person, “her” in addition to the “you” and “”I/me” who appear through the verse. The relationship is unclear: is “her” the same person as ‘me”? If not, how does “she” fit into this verse, which is otherwise solely about “you” and “me”? To me that is a flaw. Of course, my verse often has flaws also. I admit to a preference for formal verse, but that is merely a matter of taste.
David E. Siegel, “her” in the second line is the other woman that the guy (you) left the main character (I) for. Hence why the main character is so depressed.
Nice.
That makes sense, Athena, but I don’t see how a reader could determine that without your explanation.
Do you enjoy formal verse at all? By that I mean verse that adheres to a specific form, not ‘formal” as the opposite of casual. I have posted a few at poetry soup, but gotten few responses. There is so much out there after all. Of late i am mostly doing sestinas and terzenelles, but I have done other forms, including sonnets, heroic couplets, and limericks.
https://www.poetrysoup.com/poem/the_blossoms_of_spring_470752 is one of mine.
I haven’t read much poetry recently but I read ‘Red’ with interest and liked its impressions of color and conflict. We can find inspiration almost anywhere but I hadn’t thought of looking in a thesaurus!