A Visit to the Farmer’s Market

Photo courtesy of https://www.piquafarmersmarket.com/
Today I went to a farmer’s market in the next town over! I am a huge fan of the idea of them, but have never actually been to one before. Most of the time, they’re too early in the morning for me (anything before noon is too early for me), but this one was in the afternoon. I am a supporter of others supporting small businesses and believe in buying things from actual people, the whole “farm to table” ideal. Of course, that’s just in a perfect world. In the real world it’s difficult to not get McDonald’s and buy tons of groceries from Walmart, because they have what you need at any hour of the day, and it’s cheaper.
Anyways, this farmer’s market was pretty small, but they closed down one of the more mainstream roads for it. I had no idea what I wanted to get or what was even available, so I went up and down the middle for awhile and probably looked suspicious as hell. One vendor had nothing but honey, another had handmade jewelry, one had baked goods, and a lot of them had vegetables. I ended up getting lemon bars from a nice Amish family, and green onions for a dollar from another Amish family!
I’ve always thought it would be so fun to have a stand at a farmer’s market and sell the produce I worked so hard to grow. Agriculture is fascinating to me, and maybe it’s just because of where I live, but I love seeing the plants grow and bear fruit. I mean, one day you have a seed, and soon enough you have food! It’s amazing! It’s hard work that actually ends up providing something useful, it’s never effort in vain, you know? Someday I’d like to have chickens, and sell the eggs, or keep bees and sell honey, nothing fancy, just helping provide for my community. All of this post should be read in a country accent, by the way.
If anyone knows something that the green onions would be perfect for, please tell me, because it’s a pretty good amount and I’m always lookin’ to get cookin’! And as always, have a great day!
14 thoughts on “A Visit to the Farmer’s Market”
Finely chopped green onions may be used as chives on a baked potato with lots of butter. They are excellent in an omelet. I also really, really like throwing them in a tuna sandwich! Often, they are used as a bit of a garnish, as on a Steak Diane
Ah the possibilities from salads to marinades, even raw by themselves. Bonn appetite
Because everything else for a salad can be had at the farmers’ market:
Buttermilk Dressing
2 scallions, white and green parts minced
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (I use non-preservative from a jar)
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons mayonnaise (Duke’s, because flavor)
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 garlic clove, grated
1 cup buttermilk
Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
I tend to go a little heavy on the garlic, and to either add a bit more buttermilk (makes it a little thinner) or a scoop of greek yogurt (thickens it a bit). I also add a bit extra olive oil if I am looking for a subtle floral note.
Also, too:
Mix grated/prepared horseradish into cream cheese, spread on thin ham slices.
Trim green onions to match the widest part of the ham, wrap ham around the green onion shaft to make rolls, chill.
Slice into little edible Venetian glass cylinders. Poof! Hors d’oeuvre!
Someone already mentioned baked potatoes, but they’re also a key ingredient in baked potato soup. It’s a great cold-weather dish. Just be aware that if you have leftovers, they turn into a brick overnight, so you’ll have to do a lot of stir-reheat-stir-reheat to get the temperature consistent throughout.
This is pretty close to my recipe, except I use two cups of already-prepped bacon bits (you can buy big bags of them at places like Sam’s Club), and my recipe calls for a butter/flour roux instead of using the bacon drippings as the basis for the roux. I also use the 2-cup size of prepared shredded cheddar, and I put all of it into the soup, although there’s nothing wrong with using half in the soup and half as garnish, as suggested here:
https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/guy-fieri/fully-loaded-baked-potato-soup-recipe-3381409
They’re aliums, you can use them almost anyway you’d use onions, although scallions are milder. Here’s one idea: blanch them (drop into boiling water for about 1 min, then into ice water to stop them from cooking further); then broil or grill them.
I’ve quick pickled them (cut up and chopped) before, then use them as toppings on salads, ramen, rice, etc.
This is amazing and super tasty http://ansonmills.com/recipes/649
Oooo, this is good. Sir John has been silent here since 9 June busily finishing up his novel and yet Athena you keep us entertained with interesting posts. After your internship and return to school, why not ask Dad to allow you to continue your “intern-like” posting here throughout the school terms. You could do that from your campus living quarters, right? Once every week or two? Just suggesting you not disappear come summer’s end.
Our little rural town in Australia has a farmer’s market once a week. The first time I went I notice that in one stall all the fruit was washed and waxed the way it is in the supermarket. I asked around and was told that those folks bought fruit from a Melbourne wholesaler and trucked it the 4 hours up to our town. I was also told that most of the locals didn’t buy there because they knew what was going on.
I have no idea if they’re still doing that, I’m usually working when the market’s on. I guess there might be enough tourists to make it worth it? Anyway, a little attentiveness and inquiry is a good idea to make sure you’re supporting farmers who are actually local.
Scallion pancakes. Which are a Chinese-American restaurant staple in some parts of the country, but not everywhere. https://www.seriouseats.com/recipes/2011/04/extra-flaky-scallion-pancakes-recipe.html
For a retro party dish from before your parents were born, there’s a cheese ball. Cream cheese, green onions and dried beef (grocery store, with the other canned meat. Looks like a sheaf of burgundy slices and completely unnatural, but it’s just salted meat.) Serve with crackers. Cheese balls sometimes look like they came from the regrettable foods archive, but they can be pretty, too, and savory. My grandparents only made it during the winter (it was THE Thanksgiving appetizer), but I make it when it’s hot and I can’t imagine cooking. https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/16527/dried-beef-ball/
Mornings is the worst thing about Farmer’s Markets. I like the adoption of the Hong Kong/Taipei trend of Night Markets that Richmond, Milwaukee and San Diego have. Evenings with more cooked food and entertainment to go along with the traditional agricultural items.
Athena’s posts are honestly highlights of the week for me. I hope you keep hanging around. And I hope you keep sharing adventures and reflections and your media consumption with us!
Glad you got to try out a Farmers’ Market, Ms. Scalzi! We’ve got a huge one in our community that runs year-round (outdoors from April to November, indoors over the winter), and our weekly trips there are a major highlight for us.
Things we like doing with green onions include but are not limited to:
Chop coarsely and use in a stir-fry
Chop and use in an omelet along with whatever other omelet stuffing you like. If you can find green garlic at the Farmers’ Market, add some of that in as well.
Chop, mix with ground beef, then form into patties and fry or grill.
I like using green onion in summer salads like potato salad, pasta salad, bean salad and the like, to get an onion flavor that doesn’t blow your head off.
Have fun with them in any case, and let us know what you bring back the next time you go to the Market!