Not done with the book yet and lots to do before it’s done. But I wanted to note that on this day 24 years ago I proposed to Krissy. 25 years ago tomorrow, we went on our first official date. 23 years ago on Sunday, we were married. It’s our traditional three-day anniversary period. Yes, we planned it that way.
All this means that for more than half my life now, Krissy has been in it, and as a consequence my life has been blessed in ways I can’t even begin to describe. Poor planning on my part means I’m trapped in front of a computer this weekend rather than out with her (well, I should be done on Sunday, so I may be free on our actual anniversary, but I’ll be brain-dead, and that’s no fun). But I want you all to know that on these three days, as I do every day, I’m so very grateful I get to be with her. She is, literally, the best person I know.
Okay, back to it for me. Have a good “our anniversary” weekend, folks.
8 thoughts on “24,25,23 Years”
My wife and I are celebrating our 23rd wedding anniversary in August (although we were a little slower than you and Krissy on the move from dating to engagement to marriage – we’ve been together for almost 29 years).
Congratulations to both of you and enjoy your romantic anniversary weekend!
Congratulations to both of you!
awwwwww that’s the sweetest thing I’ve read this week.
All the best to you both! It was great to see you, however briefly, at the Nebulas!
Andrea and I hit 25 years this year. Our first date was on April Fool’s Day so we eloped one year later.
Congrats on your 25th.
A hearty congratulations to both of you. I wish you many, many more years of happiness together. With so many people not having this blessing, I am always pleased to see it.
You guys are cute and sweet.
Sweet. Congratulations and Happy Anniversaries!