24,25,23 Years

Not done with the book yet and lots to do before it’s done. But I wanted to note that on this day 24 years ago I proposed to Krissy. 25 years ago tomorrow, we went on our first official date. 23 years ago on Sunday, we were married. It’s our traditional three-day anniversary period. Yes, we planned it that way.

All this means that for more than half my life now, Krissy has been in it, and as a consequence my life has been blessed in ways I can’t even begin to describe. Poor planning on my part means I’m trapped in front of a computer this weekend rather than out with her (well, I should be done on Sunday, so I may be free on our actual anniversary, but I’ll be brain-dead, and that’s no fun). But I want you all to know that on these three days, as I do every day, I’m so very grateful I get to be with her. She is, literally, the best person I know.

Okay, back to it for me. Have a good “our anniversary” weekend, folks.