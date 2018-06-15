As many of you already know, we have three cats. Sugar, Spice, and Zeus. I know a lot of people have a hard time picking their favorite of their pets, because how could you possibly choose between all of your loving, adorable pets? Well, it’s easy for me, because Zeus and Spice are total jerks. Sugar is BY FAR my favorite cat. Zeus has been an asshole cat since day one, but I had hope for Spice in the beginning, then she turned out to be just like him. Sugar is the only good one. So today I’m going to show you a couple of my favorite pictures I’ve taken of her over the past two years.
She is just the cutest and the nicest of the all the cats. Not that I don’t love the other two, I just think Sugar is the sweetest!
2 thoughts on “Playing Favorites With My Cats”
We had a cat, got her at 9 weeks or so, that was not a cat. You couldn’t pet her, she didn’t purr, she wouldn’t play with any of the toys, catnip made her angry–may she rest in peace but, we chalked her up as the exception. Which probably would have been a good name.
They all have their personalities. One of our four has finally relaxed enough that she likes to be petted. That only took six years. One has the nickname of “complaint cat” because no matter what is happening (good or bad) her mewing sounds like she’s complaining, another is as sweet as can be, it is way too insistent on snuggling and sitting on laps. Sometime she tries to sleep on top of me.