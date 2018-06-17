Today is Father’s Day, as many of you may already know, and since it is Father’s Day, I feel justified in bragging about my dad, so that’s exactly what I’m going to do!
My dad is possibly the most awesome person I know. If you’ve ever seen my dad perform or read any of his books (aside from The God Engines), you know he’s hilarious. This is a trait I like to think I inherited in full. Though he may be kind of a showoff and sometimes a tad bit of a mansplainer, he really is smart. I’m convinced he could win any trivia gameshow, he knows so much random stuff it’s unbelievable. But it’s not just random knowledge that makes him smart, he’s just an intelligent person in general, which is a trait I definitely did not inherit.
My dad grew up poor as dirt (which led to him writing his Being Poor post) and now he’s a New York Times best-selling author. He is the perfect example of a “rags to riches” story. My dad went from working at Del Taco to becoming a Hugo Award winning author. I mean, he really went out there and achieved his dream. How many people can say that they became what they always wanted to be as a kid? Well, my dad can, and I am so proud of him for everything he’s done.
Best of all, he believes in me. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been told I can do anything and everything I want. Whatever I want to achieve, whatever I want to become, I have his full support. He has given me amazing opportunities to reach my dreams. Paying for my college, letting me write on this blog, all of it is to help become what I want to be. I know he will always back me up (#7).
My dad is my role model, and I mean that 100%. I hope someday I can become half, even a quarter, of the amazing, caring, successful, awesome dude my dad is.
Blessed be your dad…
Happy father’s day dear…
Happy Father’s Day, John!
Athena, may you have your dad at least as long as I had mine (died at 89).
So you got your smarts from your mom? Because I’m pretty sure none of you are dummies!
Athena, you are so right, Happy Dad’s day, John. Rock on, or whatever the kids say these days.
Your dad is, indeed, pretty great. Happy Father’s Day to John!
Oh yeah, Yay him! But remember, he’s had awhile to get that smart. Give yourself time, you’ve got the technology!
Bravo to both of you, and Happy Father’s Day!
Well, you can probably surpass him in *timeliness* ;-)
And taste in burritos…
Happy Father’s Day! and congratulations on your greatest accomplishment :).
Just read Being Poor, you could literally write a book based on this post
This has to be one of the best Father days tributes I’ve seen today
Aw! What a lovely tribute.
Sounds like you are off to a good start. Awesome post!
Great review of a great Dad…you both lucked out I think.
Happy Dad’s Day to all the Dads (and good uncles, brothers, sons, nephews, and general Dude Extended Fam :-)) https://backtalk.kinja.com/1826901160
I have been following your dad’s blog since before you were born. As a father of 3 and stepdad of 2, it is wonderful to hear a daughter talk of her dad this way. But don’t sell yourself short. You are only beginning your path. You have two great role models in how to do life. I am enjoying your internship. Keep us posted on what happens next in both your dad’s and your lives.
What a lovely and heartfelt tribute to your dad. Thanks, Athena.
What a nice tribute! You guys are lucky to have each other.
Awww!