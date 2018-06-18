Portrait of the Artist as Someone Who is So Very Done With His Book, 6/18/18

I posted a picture of myself at the beginning of my deadline rush and said I would post another when it’s done and (likely) I was a real mess. Here’s the promised “after” picture. It’s not as bad as it could be because a) I did actually manage a three-hour nap, b) I threw over my original plan not to shave until I was done because yesterday was my and Krissy’s anniversary and I wanted to not look like a shambling yeti when we went out in public for dinner. Also coincidentally I’m wearing the same shirt as in the previous picture. I did wear other shirts in the interim, I swear.

Also, fun fact: You know how I just turned in a book? Well, actually, in the last couple of weeks, I’ve turned in two. That’s right, while you weren’t looking, I did a whole other entire book! This is why I’m tired, people. I’m doing a lot of work, here. Anyway, that other book is still a little bit under wraps, but we’ll be announcing in the next few months. And in the meantime, you know The Consuming Fire is on its way in October.

Also, I’m likely to be brain-dead most of today and tomorrow at least, so if you see me sitting quietly on my front porch, drooling into my shoulder, that’s why.