The Consuming Fire: Done!

As of about five minutes ago. Wheeee!
For those of you not aware, this is the follow-up to The Collapsing Empire, and in fact follows directly after the events of the book. Emperox Grayland II, Kiva Lagos, Marce Claremont and Nadashe Nohamapetan are all back, along with explosions, fights, thrilling escapes, space battles and mysterious new characters who aren’t always what they seem. You know, the usual. I think you’re gonna like it. I do.
It’s out October 16. Yes, that’s soon, in terms of book production. This is the second book I am turning in at literally the last possible instant. I do not recommend this strategy, people.
Off to do a couple of quick copy edits, and then off it goes to my editor, and then off I go, to sleep. Catch you later. Much later.
