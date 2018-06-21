Just in time for the solstice, a baker’s dozen of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. Which of these would you enjoy reading on a short summer night? Tell us all in the comments!
11 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 6/21/18”
I’ve been waiting for Spinning Silver for a while now.
Staff at From My Shelf Books & Gifts in Wellsboro, PA, really enjoy Jennifer Estep’s books. Glad to see she’s got a new one coming out this fall!
The first Clines Paradox book was pretty fun, good to see another one is coming out.
I have been making grabby hands for Spinning Silver since she first announced it – I adored Uprooted, and I love that she is mining folklore from the other side of her family tree. And I’m intrigued by Mutiny at Vesta (Barbary Station is on my summer to-read list).
Spinning Silver!
I already have Red Waters Rising on pre-order (can’t wait!), so I’m gonna say Michael J. Martinez’ MJ-12 Endgame. I’m surely loving that series.
Spinning Silver
Spinning Silver — just like so many others. Uprooted was absolutely a pleasure. After I read it, I passed it on to my husband, who read it, and then we chatted about whom we would cast in the movie version, if there were one. He suggested Daniel Radcliffe for The Dragon, but I thought he’d be too young and suggested Matthew MacFadyen.
I love Uprooted, I’m excited for Spinning Silver.
Definitely Spinning Silver. The comments about Killing the Queen piqued my interest, and I have recommended that my local library purchase the ebook.
You get Red Water Rising and Spinning Silver before me. You bastard!!!