Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 6/21/18

John Scalzi11 Comments

Just in time for the solstice, a baker’s dozen of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. Which of these would you enjoy reading on a short summer night? Tell us all in the comments!

11 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 6/21/18

  4. I have been making grabby hands for Spinning Silver since she first announced it – I adored Uprooted, and I love that she is mining folklore from the other side of her family tree. And I’m intrigued by Mutiny at Vesta (Barbary Station is on my summer to-read list).

  6. I already have Red Waters Rising on pre-order (can’t wait!), so I’m gonna say Michael J. Martinez’ MJ-12 Endgame. I’m surely loving that series.

  8. Spinning Silver — just like so many others. Uprooted was absolutely a pleasure. After I read it, I passed it on to my husband, who read it, and then we chatted about whom we would cast in the movie version, if there were one. He suggested Daniel Radcliffe for The Dragon, but I thought he’d be too young and suggested Matthew MacFadyen.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.