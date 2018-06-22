Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 6/22/18: San Diego

John Scalzi4 Comments

“Aren’t you a little early for Comic Con?” One, I’m not going to Comic Con this year (I’ll be at home, not being crowded by 140,000 other people), and two, there are reasons to go to San Diego besides that convention. I’m in town for a wedding. Also, you know. Taking a few days in San Diego is a very fine way to celebrate finishing another book.

All of which is to say that you shouldn’t expect too much from me here for a few days. I’ll be busy celebrating nuptials and completing literary tasks, and also sleeping in. A pretty great weekend, in other words. Hope yours is, too.

4 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 6/22/18: San Diego

  3. If you haven’t seen it yet and can make time, the San Diego Maritime Museum is worth a visit.

