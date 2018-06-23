The Collapsing Empire Wins the 2018 Locus Award for Science Fiction Novel

I’m unimaginably thrilled.

Here is the speech I sent to be read at the awards ceremony, which was read by my friend Olivia Ahl, who also took the picture above:

So this is a thing I do: Whenever I am nominated or am a finalist for an award, I take a look at who else is in the category with me. If there is no one or no book in the category that I would be sad to lose to, then I feel that I have already won.

And in this regard, I won long before I actually was given this plaque, because this was an extraordinary strong group of authors and books. I am deeply honored to have my work considered along the works of these fabulous people, and I realize that any one of them could be up here now taking this award home. So to my peers, thank you, it’s been a wonderful ride, and I am glad we’ve shared it.

I have a lot of people to thank over at Tor, starting with Patrick Nielsen Hayden who is my editor, Miriam Weinberg, Irene Gallo, who is the art director, Sparth, who did the tremendous cover art, Christina McDonald the copy editor, Heather Saunders, book designer, and Alexis Saarela and Patty Garcia in publicity. Each of them has made a very large contribution to creating this book and getting it out to everyone. I would also like to thank Steve Feldberg at Audible, and of course Wil Wheaton, who did the narration for the audiobook.

I’d also like to acknowledge friends and fellow writers who helped keep me sane while writing this book. That list is too long to get into here, but would include Olivia Ahl, who is reading this acceptance speech right now. Most of all I would like to thank my wife Kristine. I was kind of a mess during the writing of this book, for various reasons. Through it all Krissy was wonderful, helping me get the work done, and also making sure I didn’t completely lose it. If it wasn’t for her, this book wouldn’t be here, so this award is hers as much as mine.

Thank you again everyone, I’m very sad not to be here right now. But you can be assured that wherever I am in the world, which is actually in San Diego watching my friend get married this weekend, I am very very very happy indeed.