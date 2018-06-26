Congratulations Deven and Claudia

If you’ve been wondering hat we’ve been up to the last few days, it’s this: Two of our very dear friends, Deven and Claudia, got married to each other, and we as a family were there to see it happen. We also saw a number of other, equally dear friends at the wedding and generally had a wonderful time in San Diego, which is one of our favorite cities on the planet. Basically, just a perfect set of days.

Today we’re back to Ohio, and both I and Athena will be back on a regular writing schedule here. But it was nice to get away from the world for a bit and see two of my favorite people bind their lives together. There was a lot of joy happening, and joy and love is something all of us could use a little more of these days.

See you back in Ohio, soon.