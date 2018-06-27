Uncategorized

Sunset 6/27/18

John Scalzi5 Comments

Enjoy! I figure you might need it.

5 thoughts on “Sunset 6/27/18

  1. Beauty! You’re a lucky man to have such a splendid view, especially when the Jeebus’s daddy lets him get out his water colors. The kid’s not half bad for being only a couple of millennia old.

  2. Definitely need sunsets (and kittens) today. Thanks for making my inbox a happier place on this grim day!

