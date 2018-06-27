Those of you who follow the Twitter feed know that a couple of days ago, just before we left for San Diego, in fact, Athena and her boyfriend Hunter found a small, defenseless kitten mewing helplessly in the field near our house. Well, they’re suckers for helpless kittens that come bounding up to them wanting to be rescued, so they rescued it. It’s spent the last couple of days at our mother-in-law’s (with a side trip to the vet), and now it’s back here, and specifically in my office.
It’s adorable, and rambunctious, and a he, or so the vet tells us, and otherwise tells us it’s in fine health. I was sort of hoping my mother-in-law would want to keep it, but she’s decided that she’s tapped out with two shih tzus, which is fair. We’ll check around to see if anyone around us wants a delightful, playful kitten (and indeed, if you are local-ish and do want a kitten, please email me). But if not, well, I guess we’ll have a new kitten. I’m sure the other cats will be thrilled.
In any event: Look! Kitten!
54 thoughts on “Surprise! Kitten!”
That’s going to be a big cat, just look at those ears. But no, I don’t think the Scamperbeasts will be thrilled. Zeus should be used to it by now.
This is one of the reasons why I love the Scalzi family.
Mini-Zeus!
Aww I wish I lived close. He is adorable.
I’m assuming Zeus has long since been neutered, otherwise, I’d Be Suspicious.
It kind of has that, “My Empire is Collapsing” look on its face.
Awww.
Suckers? YOU try resisting the charms of that coming to you for help. They had no chance at all…
Look at those ears! He’s gonna be a great hunter!
You know with that Dumbo remake underway, I see cross-promotional possibilities.
He’s a cutie. If I lived locally I’d be tempted.
This is the first time I kinda wish we hadn’t moved from Ohio to Florida in November – I’d be arranging to get him from you if we still lived in Maineville. That’s one irresistible face!
You know, if you keep him (and you should, because adorable), Snip would be an excellent name and continues the Sugar and Spice theme….
Here’s a phrase I never hear: “Cat shortage”.
Disney sez, “Them some majestic facial markings right there.” Also, <3.
Tell us the truth, John. The Scamperbeasts numbers had been trending down since Athena revealed that Sugar is actually sugarish in temperament. This is just a social media marketing move to regain dominance in the twitter Catosphere. (whispers to new kitten, “If he comes at you with bacon, run.”
Wednesday, June 27th. Successfully infiltrated Scalzi household. Will recruit three cats already in place. Head human a top science fiction writer but completely unaware of our impending Great Feline Takeover. We have his family eating out of our hands, or paws, or vice-versa. Please send instructions regarding disposal of dog…
Naming poll please! Anything but ‘Dumbo’.
Whatever you do, don’t name him, or you’re stuck.
What a cutie! I’m with those who say he looks like Zeus junior, and in fact if you haven’t named him yet, I would consider Jupiter an appropriate choice. Like you care what I think, but there it is.
With those ears? I’d probably call him Yoda but then I’m a SW fan..
I could use a new kitten to defend my house against the encroaching hordes of rodents. Alas I am not local and our two crotchety elderly cats would have none of it.
New kitty is very cute.
Shih tzus are sweet, lovable, affectionate, clingy, and capable of going into Full Terrier Mode, even though they should have no basis for it. Individuals vary, as in anything else, but I’m not a fan of them with cats, especially young kittens. So, totally down with “tapped out with two shih tzus.”
I hope New Kitty settles in quickly, so that we can continue to see pictures as he grows.
squee!
And like that the Scalzi family gained a new member :)
He’s adorable, John.
Gizmo! Or Spike. He looks mogwai-ish.
Oh, what a cutie! I know you consider three the ideal number for cats, but, selfishly, I hope he sticks around so we can watch him grow. (What I really want, of course, is simply for him to end up in a good home. Getting picture updates would just be a bonus.)
In case one surprise kitten is not enough in the squee department, you may like to read the ongoing story of one surprise mother cat complete with four new-born kittens under the bed at https://twitter.com/ParisZarcilla/status/1001748442119593984
Zeus is Reborn! (What do you mean, he hasn’t gone?!) That’s an incredibly cute kitten, I hope he or she settles in well.
(And I loved the Paris Zarcilla link, Sue!)
So adorable! Those eyes… I agree he looks like a mini-Zeus, I suggest Ares as his name, if you keep him (not that you’re necessarily taking suggestions, but it seemed apropros)
he is very cute and adorable
You’re doomed to being a Four-Cat Household, John.
Accept it.
Given the Total Tuxitude of his appearance in the picture, I’d suggest a name that evokes the Golden Age of male formal wear. “Gershwin” might do nicely. Or if you don’t like the nickname possibilities inherent in that, a simple “George” or possibly “Fred”? (“Astaire” is also lovely but iffy, nickname-wise.)
He’s adorbs! That face. How could you resist?
Adorable little thing. Best of luck in homing it.
He looks like a “Griffin” to me; just saying.
Those eyes ! That face! I’d feel guilty about shuttling that little furball off to yet another strange place.
I think he should be called Hercules since he looks like a son of Zeus.
You realize that felines domesticated us, not the other way around.
Proper way to introduce a kitten to a house with existing cats:
1. Introduce it- “What is THAT thing?!”
2. Socialize it with other cats- “You are beneath our dignity. Still here? I will ignore your miserable existence!”
3. Make them a member of the family- “You will pay attention to us, the existing royalty. That THING may only be cuddled after we get our due treatment.”
4. Play- “I will NUKE you if bat at me one more time, okay maybe a gentle swipe and I’ll lick your face afterwards. BUT that does NOT mean I like you.”
The Cuteness, the Cuteness, how will any of us survive?
Obligatory *awwwwwwww*
I suspect Athena and Hunter aren’t the only members and friends of the Scalzi family who are suckers for helpless kittens that come bounding up to them wanting to be rescued.
Okay, he’s adorable. And with that flash on his nose, I’m thinking Wishbone should be tossed around as a name. But Griffin mentioned above is equally awesome!
Cute paperweight.
I’m in Indiana and would love to come get him, but I’m tapped out with three (formerly homeless) cats now residing in the lap of luxury (i.e. my meager savings), not to mention helping with my roommates’ four dogs. TOO MANY ANIMALS, JOHN. TOO MANY.
But, he looks happy there. Awww. See how happy? He should stay.
Hey, there’s a house for sale just a couple down the street from mine. If you moved in, I’d be happy to take a kitten off your hands, future neighbor!
It looks like a very small kitten, or perhaps that’s just the camera perspective. Any theories on how one kitten got into a field by itself? Or how old it might be?
The result of thousands of years of evolutionary interaction between humans and cats: Cats evolving cuteness to appeal to humans, and humans falling for it and taking care of cats.
In another couple thousand years or so, cats will have evolved with eyes several inches in diameter to trigger the ‘awwww’ reaction in humans.
When will the madness end?
Also, congrats…
Maybe this wasn’t just a random event. It could be the Universe placing the little fellow where he would be found. He may have an important role to play in your family’s future. Or it could just be blind chance. Don’t mind me, I’m trying to quit smoking and this has been a welcome distraction.
I don’t suppose you could FedEx him to Connecticut?
How could you even consider getting rid of such cuteness??? And he looks just perfect on your shoulder. This cat is yours. Besides, he’ll balance out the feline genders in the household.
You know that once Athena gives him a name, he is yours. Thems the rules where kittens are involved.
Baconkitty!
EEEEE, KITTEN!! Oh my goodness, but he’s an adorable guy – I have a huge soft spot for tuxedo boys, and those giant sail-like ears are just a bonus. Purely selfishly, I hope he becomes a permanent part of the Scalzi menage, because I would love to see the photos as he grows up.
If you are considering names, our elderly tuxedo gentleman is named Finn MacCumhaill (pronounced “McCool”) which I think is a fine moniker for a beast wearing such dignified garb. And we get the added fun of watching the vet techs try to figure out how to pronounce his name when they call us back to the examining room, which is always amusing.
Give the little guy a cuddle for me, and thanks for taking him in!
Awww. And I highly doubt he’s leaving. That look just screams ‘Daddy?’
That fringe of white hairs around his ears is cute. I expect you are in for a week of hissing & spitting if you can’t find him a new home. Good luck on that, but we are firmly in kitten season, which may make it hard. I’m sure you &/or Athena will come up with a good name – like Licorice maybe.