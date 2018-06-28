RIP, Harlan Ellison

I have a piece on his passing over at the Los Angeles Times site.
I should note an addendum here: I was in the audience at the 2006 Hugos when Harlan groped Connie Willis, and laughed because I thought it was a set piece between them. I later learned it was not and was embarrassed I had laughed. I have a pretty good idea why Harlan did it and why he thought it was harmless, but he was wrong to have done it and deserved the anger sent his way for it. I liked talking to him and admired his work immensely, and appreciated the complicated human he was. I just wish the first time I had seen him in person, he hadn’t have humiliated a colleague, a woman and a great writer. It stays with me even now.
Harlan was one of my favorite writers for years, and your blog posts–especially the political ones– often really remind me of his writing. But like you I’ve been very conflicted about my fandom since I heard of his assault on Ms Willis.
De mortui nihil nisi bonum, John, BUT I have to agree with your addendum. I was in the audience that night, too, and I cannot forget it or bring myself to read anything by him since. It was the first thing I thought of when I read he had died.
Here’s my Harlan story, which ties into the Hugo incident.
As the Charman of the 2006 Nebulas, I (and Nadine) handled several calls from Harlan leading up to the Nebula Weekend. Like you, his groping of Connie at the Hugos later that year left me with a sour taste, especially when during his attempts to “Apologize” he partly blamed how he was treated at the Nebulas as part of why he did what he did to Connie at the Hugos.
During the Friday night reception, we did a tribute to Harlan with multiple people speaking, and he was seated on a chair in front of the podium to prevent him from seeing who was going to be speaking due largely because Peter David was flying in and arriving during the reception to surprise Harlan. He complained post-Hugos that how he was seated like that at the Nebulas was part of why he mis-treated Connie. I’ve always felt bad that how we handled that at the Nebulas may have contributed to the Hugo incident.
RIP Harlan.
I saw my first Harlan Live Show at the Detroit Worldcon in 1959. Several students from my High School attended. Host committee members were careful to warn the girls about Harlan (and also about Dr. Asimov.) Neither of them changed much over the years.
Those we admire are human, and inevitably have feet of clay. Some are more obtrusive, some less so.
I often wonder whether, if I met some of the individuals from history whose life narratives engage me for their courage or integrity or wisdom or artistry, etc., I would also be repelled by the reality that they were also products of their culture. Which is inevitably more misogynistic, more homophobic, more racist, etc., by the quality of its time.
There is something to be acknowledged in that sad bloated weasel Weinstein’s whimper of “but it was normal back when!”
The admiration I have for FDR’s visionary leadership must be tainted by awareness of his exploitation of Lucy Mercer Rutherford. The appreciation I have for the brilliance of Mozart’s music must be tainted by awarness of his casual acceptance of, and employment in operatic libretti, of racist tropes.
The further back in history, the easier it is to brush aside, if not forgive, those feet of clay.
The struggle of today, towards the end of homophobia, the end of racism, the end of patriarchal misogyny, makes those flaws loom larger in the calculation of who is, or isn’t admirable.
So I can admire Ellison’s body of work, and acknowledge my debt to him in entertainment and creative stimulation. I would probably have enjoyed being part of some conversations with him, as audience if not interlocutor.
But he too was a product of his time and culture.
I have a friend who to this day calls him Harlan Fucking Ellison because when she was growing up in fandom, she (and other teen and pre-teen) girls were always having to fend off his advances.
The only surprise about his groping Connie Willis on-stage was that he did it with so many witnesses. He was a serial harasser and always had a reason or excuse that deflected anger if you didn’t see the pattern.
I am glad he’s gone on behalf of the people he made feel uncomfortable and unwelcome in fandom as anything other than objects. I can admire his genius and talent, but very much wish it came without such a high human cost for others to suffer.
> He had **arrogated** to himself the privilege to call …
Not every day I learn a new word. Thanks!
My condolences to Mr. Ellison’s family and friends.
I did things ‘back in the day’ that humble and shame me now. Who needs forgiveness must forgive.
Harlan Ellison will be remembered as a giant in the field, ‘feet of clay’ notwithstanding.
I wish I had gotten the chance to meet him. He was a profound influence on me. At least we still have John Scalzi
As I said on Twitter, he did both wonderful and horrible things, and moving forward we should work harder to reward the former and discourage the latter.
‘Cause I’ve heard some really nasty shit.
His first Ouija board communication:
“Last Dangerous Visions will be out in 2019! And it will be great!”
I once read that he quipped, “The only thing on television that won’t rot your brain is Doctor Who.”
@Lee Whiteside – I’m sure if he hadn’t had that excuse, he’d have come up with another. Don’t blame yourself. A decent person who respected women wouldn’t have done that, no matter how annoyed he was at something that had happened earlier.
Since the early 1970s, Harlan occupied a unique position in my mental literary landscape. But even as a teenage virgin, I could tell he was a guy with some serious issues regarding women. Partly generational, but a lot of it just him.
People are complicated, and god knows Ellison was. He was strongly, violently anti-sexist earlier than most male writers, while at the same time obliviously swinish. People have heads among the stars, held down by feet of clay.
My girlfriend thinks I’m a good writer, and said a piece I did was really “intense”. I told her, in terms of both talent and intensity, I’m a birthday candle, and Ellison was an acetylene torch.
He will not be replaced. But we can all try to be more fearless.
Wow. Ellison was a formative author for me. The first thing I ever read by him was The Glass Teat; it was reputed to be banned at the time (I was never certain that was true!), and I was living near a university—though not a student myself—where my then-partner got hold of a seriously ragged paperback copy that was being passed around among the students.
That pretty much hooked me, and over the next decade or so, I read everything he had published. When I did finally go to college, a desperately poor single mom of two toddlers, I scraped together the money to buy myself a (gasp!) new copy of An Edge In My Voice when it came out. I really loved his essays; Sleepless Nights in the Procrustean Bed was another favorite. I became pretty disillusioned about him as a person (and consequently, distanced more and more from his work) over the years, especially his rampant sexism and unfortunate racist overtones, too. (My son, a longtime fan, got fed up with him after several of his ill-informed rants about rap/hip hop.)
Harlan led me to my other biggest fandom: the artwork of Leo & Diane Dillon, which frequently graced his books as well as many others. My (now ex) husband and I ended up with a pretty massive collection of both Ellison and Dillon works. We met the Dillons more than once (even visiting at their home in Brooklyn!), where among other things, we got to hear some…let’s say *boisterous* stories about Harlan.
I met Harlan a few times, too, and ended up on the receiving end of one of his infamous rants at one point. The in-person meetings were pretty much at readings of various types; the last time I saw him was more than a decade ago at BayCon in San Francisco, where he read “Prince Myshkin and Hold the Relish” (one of my top 3 read-aloud pieces, and one I’ve “performed” many times)—a real treat! I met his wife Susan that time; she’s a quite lovely person (and yeah, I wondered at her apparent herculean patience with Harlan). The first time I met him was at a reading at (the now long-gone, sniffle) Cody’s Books in Berkeley. My youngest daughter was an infant at the time; the place was packed. During the reading, she began fussing, so like any polite person, I got up and carried her out of the room (I could still hear, the store was broadcasting the talk over speakers, yay!). Afterwards as I was getting some books signed, Harlan made a point of thanking me for that action, commenting about how annoying he found it when parents refused to budge with fussy kids. Anna was calm and alert by then, and he started trying to amuse her, making faces and funny noises and finally putting his glasses on upside-down and doing his Donald Duck impression. She was…unimpressed. Wouldn’t even crack a smile. He said she was the toughest audience he’d ever had. (She’s still a tough room. Also, she rocks.)
Years later, my then husband and I were fortunate enough to stumble across an original piece of Dillon art—the illustration for Philip Jose Farmer’s story “Riders of the Purple Wage” from Dangerous Visions. Farmer sent it to us with a little handwritten note about it; the Dillons authenticated it and added their own note about the creation of it. It was tiny, so we got the idea to frame it together with the comments from artists and author..and then thought, ‘hey, what about Ellison, the editor of the anthology?’
Yeah, we should have stopped at thinking, heh.
But…we called, and talked with Susan, asking if Harlan might be willing to jot down a sentence or two, telling her the whole story. She asked him, he said “sure” (which, to be honest, surprised us; we’d expected to be turned down), she called us back to let us know, and so we waited. Months. Finally, not wanting to keep the piece stored anymore, we figured we’d just go ahead without Ellison’s contribution, but I thought I’d call first just to be sure something wasn’t on the way. Unfortunately, Susan wasn’t around that day, so I left a message…which got to Harlan first, it seemed. I came home a couple days later to a 20-minute or so profanity-laced (of course!) rant on my answering machine about what nagging, annoying, useless cretins my husband and I were and how dare we even ask a question and…well, like that. So I typeset on fancy paper a short quote from Ellison’s DV introduction to the story, and that’s what went in the frame with everything else. He probably would have yelled at me for that, too. I kept that tape for years, but seem to have misplaced it a couple of moves ago, sadly.
Oh, and yes: I picked up my parenthetical asides habit from Harlan. Ah, well.
Nicely done L.A. Times remembrance. I have no Ellison stories although I did see him close-up (I was a teenage twerp & too shy to say anything) at the January 1975 Star Trek convention at the Americana Hotel in NYC, when he affected shoulder-length hair and a pipe.
My first exposure to his work, 5 years earlier, had been rather powerful: my first SFBC selection, his collection The Beast that Shouted Love at the Heart of the World. Over time I grew to like his essays, criticism, story introductions, etc., better than his fiction. It’ll be interesting to see whether and how his work endures.
I was lucky enough to catch a couple panels with him at the 2004 (I think) Dragon*Con. Harlan Ellison struck me as an absolutely wonderful storyteller and an major-league jerk when he wasn’t telling stories. (He told his version of the story of him getting in a fight with Frank Sinatra and the Ratpack at the Harlan Ellison panel–great raconteur) He also had a domineering personality that really intimidated other panelists–I made a mental note to myself that if I was ever arranging seating for a Con panel, put Harlan Ellison on the *end*, so he gets to comment last. Otherwise, once he issues his proclamation on whatever, all the other panelists just tend to be struck dumb and not have the nerve to comment further, because “OMG, It’s HARLAN ELLISON!” I kind of wish Ellison and John Ringo had been on the same panel, that might have been interesting, because I can’t see Ringo being struck dumb by the mere presence of The Ellison.
I’m not surprised he’s gone; he was old and not in the best of health when I saw him 14 years ago. R.I.P. Mr. Ellison.
Dear literaterose,
I would love to be able to tell you that your experience with Harlan was an anomaly, but it wasn’t anything close. I know stories from his friends of ways in which he was kind and generous beyond all measure to them, and I have no reason to think they aren’t true, but the only Harlan I ever saw was a vicious lying piece of shit.
Those ways in which he was a horrid man have nothing to do with the mores of the times. It was not about sexism or racism, it was about him being deliberately cruel and lying for the purpose of self-aggrandizement and self-martyrdom. That has NEVER been acceptable behavior.
I will cite one example of which I have firsthand knowledge, from 30+ years ago. It is the matter that Harlan wrote up as the punchline in “Xenogenesis,” which was originally published in Analog, the “50 short years of Harlan Ellison” T-shirt incident. For those who are unfamiliar with the incident, Harlan — guest of honor at the Portland Westercon in 1984 — used his podium time to excoriate the monstrously insensitive artist who had perpetrated that cruel T-shirt.
Except…
I knew that artist, and he was vastly hurt and betrayed by that speech. Why? Because he was a nice and considerate guy, and when he thought up that idea for a T-shirt, he realized that it might very well not seem funny to Harlan. He asked Harlan, ahead of time, if it would be all right with him to make that T-shirt, whether he would find it funny or cruel. Harlan told him it was fine and to go ahead. And so he did, with Harlan’s blessing.
And then Harlan, with malice aforethought, stabbed him in the back, lied to the world to make that poor fellow out to be a villain for the purpose of his own aggrandizement.
That is the kind of shit Harlan would pull. it was by no means the first incident I knew of. It would by no means prove to be the last. It is one of which I have firsthand knowledge.
Harlan was a great writer but I will not miss him one bit.
– pax \ Ctein
[ Please excuse any word-salad. Dragon Dictate in training! ]
Ctein:
Ack…I realize my meandering reminiscence may have come off sounding like I thought one or more of my experiences were anomalous (though I noted “one of his infamous rants” and thought that conveyed the fact that they were both frequent and reviled, I suppose it was a bit of a weak aside). And I hope you noticed that my last interaction was anything but nice. But make no mistake: I *know* Ellison was frequently a raging asshole in everyday life. I said as much in a piece I wrote about him on Quora, in response to someone who was upset that a long-admired artist had been a jerk to him. And I know his jerkishness was often directed in specific and personal ways to those in his life. (While I was euphemistic regarding the stories the Dillons told us, and won’t repeat them here, suffice to say Diane ended by saying they never, ever agreed to stay at Harlan’s home again…and the Dillons were about as close and personal friends as Harlan had, not to mention two of the most genuinely nice people I’ve ever known.)
Since my personal interactions with him were few, it remains for me (just a personal thing, not negating your assessment at all) that his attitudes towards women and cultures he deemed “lesser” (I call racism; some might disagree) became the most troubling. I did feel horribly for those I knew he had treated especially badly, e.g. around the DV3 fiasco. I’m quite clear that I’d never have wanted to try to be his friend. That’s more stress than I could take in six lifetimes.
Still, there will remain some struggle for me, as there are works of his that I still find compelling and memorable. I haven’t bought a book of his in…probably nearly 20 years, and chances are I won’t again. But I suspect I’ll read a few of his stories one more time before I kick it, too.
He lived a long damn time. I’m not inclined to think of his death as a tragedy.
best,
DB
Lee Whiteside wrote:
He complained post-Hugos that how he was seated like that at the Nebulas was part of why he mis-treated Connie. I’ve always felt bad that how we handled that at the Nebulas may have contributed to the Hugo incident.
NO.
Not only NO, but Hell NO.
There’s simply not enough NO in the world for that.
Ellison’s actions were a result of Ellison’s conscious decision to act that way. He simply chose to deflect the blame onto you because he could get away with it, like he excused all his other actions and blamed his victims for making him do what he did.
Again, NO. Assign the blame where it belongs.
There are far too many genuinely nice talented authors and artists in the world we could be supporting to waste any more time on a complete asshole, no matter how talented he was. Let him sink into the obscurity he should have earned while he was alive.