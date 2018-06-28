Where I’ve Been the Past Ten Days

Okay, so, you may or may not have noticed I haven’t posted lately. This is due to laziness and to me managing my time poorly, both of which I got from my father. I have no excuse for the first couple days, but for the last week I’ve been busy in San Diego! So today I’m going to tell you about my trip and make a promise to try and be better at posting!
On the first night in San Diego, my parents and I went with some family members to this awesome Italian restaurant that I can’t remember the name of. I got gnocchi, which is one of my favorite Italian dishes, but it was pink! Interestingly enough, it didn’t taste pink. Rather, I couldn’t taste whatever made it pink, it just tasted like good gnocchi.
We went to San Diego for a wedding, which my dad posted about the other day. On Saturday night, all the ladies went to an Indian restaurant and the guys went to a bar. I forget the name of the Indian restaurant too, but I just have to say, their mango lassis and chai were amazing. I also got to try gulab jamun, which is deep fried dough balls in sugar syrup, and it was great. Indian food is really awesome, probably one of my favorite cuisines.
The next day I got to go to La Jolla and have brunch with my parents and some friends (they actually cooked for us and it was super good), and we went to the beach afterwards. This beach was so pretty, the sand was practically completely made of little seashells, and there were seals flubbing around! It was so beautiful, I really love the ocean. I kind of hate sand, though.
I also got to go to Seaport Village and got some bomb ass henna done.
The wedding itself was awesome. The two people getting married are awesome, the people in attendance are awesome, the food was awesome (as was the cake), even the flowers were awesome. It was a truly beautiful ceremony and I’m very glad I got to be in attendance.
Besides that, I have nothing much to report, except that I got to sit first class from San Diego to Minneapolis for free! The plane was arranged in rows of three seats, and the seat next to the lady I was sitting next to was empty, so she had her husband come from first class to sit with her, and they wanted me to have the first class seat! It was my first time flying first class; I got the free meal and a hot towel and everything. They were very nice people and I’m glad I got to have such an awesome random experience!
So now I’m back home, finishing up the last couple days of my mythology class and playing with the new kitten, and from now on I promise to try and not go on ten day hiatus.
Have y’all ever been to San Diego? If so, what are some of your favorite places there? And as always, have a great day!
6 thoughts on “Where I’ve Been the Past Ten Days”
Oh! Something I know about! I’ve lived in San Diego for the past 20 years. And yes, it IS awesome! It sounds like you hit a few great spots. Did you go into the cave store in la Jolla (through the cave store and down the cave staircase)?
The Midway (aircraft carrier) is an incredible experience. Please tell me you ate at least a bite of Mexican food while you were here? What about the world famous San Diego zoo? IT’S WORLD FAMOUS! The Safari park is also super.
Balboa Park?
Legoland?
Mysterious Galaxy bookstore?
A Padres game in the amazing Petco Park?
Are you sure you came to San Diego? ;)
By the color, I’m guessing it was beets that made the gnocchi pink. Your poor dad had to go to a bar with the guys? I hope he managed to have some fun in spite of being with a bunch of drinking people when he doesn’t drink.
We have some dear friends who live in San Diego and have visited them a couple times. I absolutely love Balboa Park. The Spreckels Organ is fantastic. I’m a huge organ fan so I became a supporter. The last time we were there we had a rollicking time at False Idol, got some good advice about which Link Wray record to get at Folk Arts Rare Records, and had some great food at Lena Craft Mexican.
Love the nails! (The henna is quite lovely also.)
Let’s see – I once spent 9 days in North Hollywood at a friend’s and went to San Diego one of those days to interview the drummer for Dick Dale for an article at a beach cafe. I remember the beach mainly because I was a Midwest kid who rarely got to see one, and it was great weather; oh, and lousy traffic on the commute there, LOL.
But. I also got to go to Pismo Beach for a job interview, and through Santa Barbara, and that was pretty cool. A seagull conned me out of half my fries at THAT beach! :-D
@possibly(most assuredly)-punctuated beat me to it; LOVE the vampire nails! I agree that the hena tattoos make for a lovely match too, and given a choice of horrifying and terribly painful deaths by which to perish, having my jugular and carotid ripped out by pretty purple nails atop well adorned hands and wrists such as these certainly occupies a spot near the top of my probably not well-punctuated list.
I love San Diego. My husband was once being recruited for a job there, and we’d have been happy to make the move if we could have made it work for my job. Glad you had the chance to go.