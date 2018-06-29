Uncategorized

And Now, This Important Kitten Update

John Scalzi72 Comments

Yeah, we’re gonna keep him.

72 thoughts on “And Now, This Important Kitten Update

  9. You answered my question…Cap’n No-Name awaits one. He’s all the adorbs. Con-cat-ulations!

  10. Like all the other posters who had the Exact Same Thought: Now THERE’S a surprise.

    My household tends towards historical names, which does not fit with your household’s naming conventions, so I will simply wait to see what y’all come up with.
    8)

  15. Yea!! (And, yes, contrary to the Dictionary that is how you spell it.) So happy for the kitten & your family. I suppose thematically the boy cat should be Snips, Snails or Tales (note Tales rather than Tails). But since “Head On” was published this year, Donut seems appropriate :)

  16. Adding
    He is a cutie, but ohdeargod that face spells Trouble. Y’all are in for it, I fear.
    8)

  24. Joining the ranks of the un-amazed.
    His expression may change as he ages, but for now I’d suggest you call him Boggle.

  26. For every collection of cats, the ideal number of N cats is (N+1). Any cat staff member knows this intimately.

  32. Never underestimate the power of cute! He kind of looks like a Loki to me, adorable little troublemaker.

  34. Have the other cats started to like (or tolerate) him? When I got my second, my first cat hissed and clawed at her under the door, but after a couple of days when the door was accidentally opened, they sniffed each other and seemed happy to meet.

  35. I recently rescued a young calico from the porch if a boarded up (foreclosed?) house. She was healthy but starving. Also pregnant! We, too, are keeping our rescue and likely at least one kitten when they come. Suckers we all are – hearts even softer than brains!

  37. I rather expected that if he was fitting in with the other cats he’d be a keeper. My first thought when I saw the initial pictures was ‘Smudge’, given the nasal decoration he sports.

  38. I am shocked! Shocked! to find out that kitten ownership is taking place in this establishment!

  39. And now the vitally important question: does he get his own twitter feed or does he become an honorary scamperbeast?

  43. Oh, I’m so happy for us– I mean you! *cough* I selfishly wanted continued kitten updates, so I’m thrilled he’ll be sticking around your camera. Of course, selfishness aside? I’m just thrilled that a homeless kitten is now going to have a loving home.

    You all do good.

  58. And how did this species so easily conquer the human race?

    Cue Evil Laughter… HAHAHA….HAHAHAHAHA

    Vincent Price, you are so missed.

  59. The world is on fire, and this week has pretty much broken me.

    I really needed a dose of good news so I appreciated hearing that you’d be keeping the kitty (although, like most of the previous folks, it was pretty much a done deal in my eyes).

    Thanks for the smile, John and family. And congrats on the new family member!

  61. Welcome to your new home, Senor Don Gato.. The Three Stooges, Zorro, and Junior send their congratulations at having finessed your way in.

  63. Steve Thorn for the win! Great name suggestion lol. Although his wide-eyed expression begs for a name with a ! at the end of it

    Add me to the “SHOCKED!” club, welcome home little guy!

  67. With that crooked white streak across his face, I’d probably name him Bolt (as in lightning).

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.