Yeah, we’re gonna keep him.
Share:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
72 thoughts on “And Now, This Important Kitten Update”
Not named yet. Still working on it.
I never had a doubt! :)
Never underestimate the power of weaponized cuteness. None can stand against it.
Resistance is futile!
Shocked, shocked I say! Will be looking for the name update soon.
Congratulations! For you and the kitty that is going to have a great home!
What a surprise.
How about Blotch or Splotch? Or Holstein?
“Yeah, we’re gonna keep him.”
What a (non)surprise.
You answered my question…Cap’n No-Name awaits one. He’s all the adorbs. Con-cat-ulations!
Like all the other posters who had the Exact Same Thought: Now THERE’S a surprise.
My household tends towards historical names, which does not fit with your household’s naming conventions, so I will simply wait to see what y’all come up with.
8)
Hard to say no to a kitten. I should know. My wife and I have 4 now
Good god, he’s adorable.
HE is going to keep you.
Cat ownership of hoomans is a subtle thing.
Wonderful!
Yea!! (And, yes, contrary to the Dictionary that is how you spell it.) So happy for the kitten & your family. I suppose thematically the boy cat should be Snips, Snails or Tales (note Tales rather than Tails). But since “Head On” was published this year, Donut seems appropriate :)
Adding
He is a cutie, but ohdeargod that face spells Trouble. Y’all are in for it, I fear.
8)
Congrats to him and y’all!
Somehow, with that face, I’m not surprised.
Was there ever any doubt?
Simply surprised it took the kitten this long to train you. :)
lololololol
SHOCKED, I tell you SHOCKED!!
That kitten is now set for life!
Joining the ranks of the un-amazed.
His expression may change as he ages, but for now I’d suggest you call him Boggle.
Yeah, his decision clearly seems to have been made. : )
For every collection of cats, the ideal number of N cats is (N+1). Any cat staff member knows this intimately.
Yay! New scamperbeast!
Doomed, you are doomed to serve cuteness.
Mazel tov!
TempCat 2: The cattening
How about Harlan? Or Ellison? I mean, he’s already in your face and sorta lovable, right?
Never underestimate the power of cute! He kind of looks like a Loki to me, adorable little troublemaker.
He’s a fortunate kitty to have found such a good home. Can’t wait to hear what you name him!
Have the other cats started to like (or tolerate) him? When I got my second, my first cat hissed and clawed at her under the door, but after a couple of days when the door was accidentally opened, they sniffed each other and seemed happy to meet.
I recently rescued a young calico from the porch if a boarded up (foreclosed?) house. She was healthy but starving. Also pregnant! We, too, are keeping our rescue and likely at least one kitten when they come. Suckers we all are – hearts even softer than brains!
Of course you are. I want one too.
I rather expected that if he was fitting in with the other cats he’d be a keeper. My first thought when I saw the initial pictures was ‘Smudge’, given the nasal decoration he sports.
I am shocked! Shocked! to find out that kitten ownership is taking place in this establishment!
And now the vitally important question: does he get his own twitter feed or does he become an honorary scamperbeast?
Kitten: “That hypnotism spell was the best investment I ever made.”
I am shocked –shocked!– to discover that the Scalzi household would keep a kitten.
Oh, I see my comment is a poor echo of a previous one. I’ll jump on the coat-tails and try to claim the “great minds” thing.
Oh, I’m so happy for us– I mean you! *cough* I selfishly wanted continued kitten updates, so I’m thrilled he’ll be sticking around your camera. Of course, selfishness aside? I’m just thrilled that a homeless kitten is now going to have a loving home.
You all do good.
So sweet. Have you looked for the mother and siblings?
Of course! Smart kitten, finding its way into your house and hearts.
No, he decided to keep you, let’s keep our facts straight here.
Gilbert says, “I’ve been there, dude.”
See my surprised face.
I’m proposing Augie as a name.
He’s cute. Congratulations.
So is your next book going to be late?
I’m looking foreward to the “Scamperbeasts: The Next Generation” Twitter feed.
That kitten is no fool. Knows there’s a sucker born every minute and saw you coming from three blocks away. Softie.
I think we all figured that out a while ago ;D
Enjoy the new cuteness companion!!!
LOL! That’s a seriously cute little guy. Congratulations on the latest Scalzi House Inhabitant! :-)
HOORAY! HOORAY HOORAY!!!!
WELCOME TO YOUR FURREVER HOME, FIEVUSH FINKLE THE FIFF!!!
Good on ya! He’s a cutie.
As George Carlin said, “Tonight’s forecast: Dark.”
And how did this species so easily conquer the human race?
Cue Evil Laughter… HAHAHA….HAHAHAHAHA
Vincent Price, you are so missed.
The world is on fire, and this week has pretty much broken me.
I really needed a dose of good news so I appreciated hearing that you’d be keeping the kitty (although, like most of the previous folks, it was pretty much a done deal in my eyes).
Thanks for the smile, John and family. And congrats on the new family member!
Please tell me you’ve at least pondered the name Rorschach.
Welcome to your new home, Senor Don Gato.. The Three Stooges, Zorro, and Junior send their congratulations at having finessed your way in.
HhHahahahahahahshahaaa!
Steve Thorn for the win! Great name suggestion lol. Although his wide-eyed expression begs for a name with a ! at the end of it
Add me to the “SHOCKED!” club, welcome home little guy!
Hah. With that face, how could you say no? “Daddy?!”
Thanks,congratulation,his very cute
Smitten by Kitten.
With that crooked white streak across his face, I’d probably name him Bolt (as in lightning).
Wonderful! More kitten pix and videos :)! And I hope he settles down well.
Diego would be a good name-o.
Was there really any doubt?
Yay!
Aw, he is going to be a wonderful handful! What a fabulous find :-)