New Book and ARCs, 6/29/18

John Scalzi12 Comments

As we come to the end of another June, here is a substantial stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound, calling out to be read and appreciated. What here is calling to you, specifically? Tell us in the comments!

  2. Yeah, that is weird timing.
    The Mary Robinette Kowal book looks really good, also I liked Rajaniemi’s first two books so I’d probably want to see this one too.

  5. The Harlan Ellison book was one I’d vaguely heard of before. Was this previously printed? Or one that was posthumously completed?

    A quick look on “Occupy Me” reveals it has nothing to do with the Occupy Movement, although its lead character is part of the Resistance. She’s a middle-aged black lesbian angel trapped on Earth in pursuit of a man with a suitcase containing such stuff as perceptions of reality getting melted. Given that author Tricia Sullivan wrote the amazingly kick-ass “Maul,” this has pinged my radar big-time.

  6. Is Blood’s a Rover by Ellison an expanded version of “A Boy and his Dog” or a sequel, or what?

  8. The Ellison (*SIGH*), the Kowal, the Goss and the Headley, for sure. Maybe the Tricia Sullivan.

  9. The “Travel to Europe for Monstrous Women” sounds very fun. And a great title. I fell in love with a title once, bought the book, and have been a lifelong fan of Christopher Moore ever since (the book was “Practical Demonkeeping”). As Shakespeare kept saying in the movie “Shakespeare in Love” – “good title!”. Way better than “Romeo and Ethyl the Pirate’s Daughter”.

