What You Should Be Watching: YouTube Edition: Movies With Mikey

Hello, everybody and welcome to another YouTube edition of “What You Should Be Watching”! Today I’ll be talking about this awesome thing called “Movies With Mikey”. It is not a channel, rather a set of videos on a channel called FilmJoy.

If you like movie reviews, “Movies With Mikey” is the perfect thing for you to check out. Mikey’s reviews are more than just a review, they’re like an analysis, they make you question things about the movie that you didn’t think of before, and ultimately make you have a deeper appreciation for the movie overall. The videos are intriguing, hilarious, insightful, sometimes even emotional. Mikey is a really awesome dude and super cool to follow on Twitter, even if you don’t watch his videos. You can check out all his videos here, and his Patreon here.

I haven’t seen all the videos, but if I’ve seen the movie the video is about, I’ve definitely seen the video because they are seriously awesome. Hope you enjoy, and as always, have a great day!