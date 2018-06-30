Uncategorized

Important Update: The Kitten Has a Name

John Scalzi15 Comments

 

And it is:

Smudge, aka Lord Aloysious Smudgington III, aka Smudge the Mighty Toe Hunter, aka Smoooooooge.

Please update all relevant records.

Thank you for your attention.

15 thoughts on “Important Update: The Kitten Has a Name

  5. I was thinking this..because, seriously, what ELSE would have been appropriate?!? How are Sugar, Spice and Zeus taking this? To them, his name is probably ‘cat toy.’ He has to be one of the cutest kittens I’ve seen in a long time- how old? 8 weeks?

  8. Smudge is a perfect name! How wise of him to inform you of it.

    Congratulations to him, and to family Scalzi on their new Scamperbeast!

  9. So will Smudge be invading the Scamperbeasts’ Twitter? One assumes he scampers with the best of them.

  14. That is an outrageously cute kitten. I’ll bet you’re relieved no one stepped up to offer to take him.

  15. That is an EXCELLENT name – I heartily approve, and so does Smudgely McDammitcat, one of the two Cuddlebeasts in our household! There must be something about that name, because Smudgely McD is a fierce and unrelenting toe-hunter as well, especially on weekend mornings when he feels that we are not sufficiently prompt in arising. When he gets to the point of crawling up under the blankets to attack our toes, we usually bow to the inevitable and just get up.

    All hail to the newest Smudge!

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.