Nothing is sweeter than your favorite childhood candy. Mary Janes, candy cigarettes, Necco Wafers, Bottle Caps, Abba-Zabas, or those horrific wax bottles than I cannot fathom why anyone would enjoy. Candies from the past that aren’t really around anymore are a true treasure. So when you see them randomly somewhere, like in a tiny little gas station you just happened to pop by, of course you’re going to get excited, hold it incredulously in your hand, and then buy it. This can go one of two ways. You try it, and it’s everything your seven year old brain remembers it to be, and you’re filled with joy, or it’s terrible, and you wonder how you ever enjoyed it as a kid.
Today I found one of my favorite candies from childhood, Toxic Waste. This was a candy I only ever saw whenever we went on field trips to museums in elementary school. It was always in the gift shop, so I’d have to wait to the end of the trip to get it. But today I found it on a shelf in Claire’s. I walked past it and then did a double take, shocked to see the familiar plastic yellow barrel.
I totally flipped out, bought it, and immediately tried it, not listening to the voice in my head telling me it might not even taste good to me anymore. And guess what! It was great! Kind of painful, though, as most sour candies are, but it was exactly how I remembered it.
If you ever feel sad you can’t find your favorite candy, remember Amazon exists. What are some of your favorite candies? Do you despise sweets? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!
13 thoughts on “Childhood Candy”
Your local Cracker Barrell often has lots of those types of candies you might remember.
Love these. So sour, so good
Cost Plus World Market (or whatever they’re calling themselves these days, grump grump) usually has a whole section of vintage-type candies. I bought a rocky road bar there a while back because those were a high treat when I was a kid. Alas, my taste in chocolate is much better these days, and it really didn’t taste all that good.
Good ol’ Smarties. Always loved ’em, and not hard to find.
I loved those little wax things because they seemed so strange. I didn’t necessarily enjoy eating them, but I approached them in an experimental manner and try to figure out “why do these two things go together? Who first thought this was a good idea?” :) Also my big brother liked them, and when you are 4 years old you don’t need any more reason to be a fan of weird wax candy.
So many things are not exactly how you remember them – I’m glad you had the chance to enjoy. Nothing makes for better stories, reflections on the past.
Necco wafers though… Blech!
As I am almost old enough to be your grandmother, my faves were Junior Mints and Whoppers. Those have always been around!
Not the sort of thing I should bring to my workplace: I’m a biologist! The Lab Safety Inspectors might not be amused! If you’re on I95 in Connecticut, first you have my profound sympathy since I know exactly what that’s like. Anyhow, several rest areas on I95 in CT have a store called It’s Sugar Fix; they carry Toxic Waste Candy.
Bit o’ Honey’s still around, and still good. Childhood favorites … loved SweeTarts and Hot Tamale (that cinnamon-flavored candy; doesn’t really taste like either tamales or cinnamon, but it’ll leave an impression). I miss Marathon Bars and their homoerotic commercials.
Do Pixie Stix still exist? I loved the shit out of those. Who knows why … paper tubes of sour powder that would choke you if you didn’t have enough saliva in your mouth. Every Halloween my siblings would all give me theirs … I didn’t even have to trade, because if they didn’t give them to me they’d just throw them away, lol.
High school favorite … Zero bars. You still see them around occasionally, and I grab one every time.
When the one British grocery store closed down I thought I’d never get Jelly Babies again – then, like you, I remembered that Amazon exists now. Huzzah!
There are a couple of online stores that still have those old candies, including one of my long-vanished faves, licorice records (a strip of flat black licorice coiled around a small jawbreaker). But I’m lucky — Good-n-Plentys are still around, and they still taste like they used to. Why yes, I do like licorice, why do you ask? :-)
@ ladybrianna: Yes, there are still Pixy Stix. There’s a metaphysical store near us called Pixie’s Intent, and the owner keeps a large jar of them on the counter as freebies for customers.
Pixie stix and pop-rocks. Also Cheez-Waffies not sweet, but rare enough that I bought them everytime I found them