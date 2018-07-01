More Things I Don’t Miss

Eight years ago I wrote a piece on the subject of things about the past that I didn’t miss today. Since then I’ve thought of a few more things I’m sincerely glad we’ve consigned to the trash heap of history. Here they are.
1. Having to remember to save documents I’m writing. Like most people my age I have memories of forgetting to save whatever document I’m working on and then having the power go off, or the computer crash, or a program freeze and then staring dumbfounded at a screen for several seconds, trying to absorb the fact that sometimes hours of work — or entire chapters, or term papers, or whatever — were now nothing but virtual memories. These usually happened on hard deadlines for an extra level of I’m fucked to the already massive level of frustration of seeing so much effort just punted into the ether. I don’t think I know anyone my age who can’t remember screaming in disbelief and anger about it.
Fast forward to today, and I think it’s been three or four years since I’ve had to think about saving a document. This is because the two word processing programs I use the most — Microsoft Word and Google Docs — automatically save whatever you’re writing on a regular and frequent basis. I’m pretty sure Google saves, like, every thirty seconds or so, and I’m pretty sure Word saves almost as often (even WordPress, which I write these blog posts on, saves drafts of whatever I’m writing every minute or so). And both programs now automatically save remotely, so if something happens to the computer I’m typing on, the document still exists.
Yes, yes, privacy, huge multinational corporations mining my data, etc. On the other hand, I haven’t lost a document in years, and for someone like me, that’s huge. Now when the power cuts off, I don’t scream and have an urge to take a bat to my desktop computer. I just go, “huh, power’s down” and then have a soda while I wait for it to come back up, and then continue from where I left off, give or take a paragraph. That’s a friggin’ miracle, is what that is.
2. Paper maps. I am so tied into using Google Maps to get me where I need to go these days that I honestly can’t remember what it’s like to use a paper map anymore. I mean, I know I did use them — I got to places before 2007 — but my brain has apparently blocked the memory of their actual use. It’s like my brain said, welp, here’s a bunch of memories that have no purpose anymore and just chucked them out, but meanwhile I can remember the lyrics of all the songs on my daughter Jumpstart educational CD ROMs. My brain is weird.
Another thing I don’t miss: Having to get directions from friends, because I don’t know if you know this, but humans are fucking terrible at giving directions. I remember one friend in particular who would make giving directions into an avuncular and not-in-anyway-precise radio monologue (“and then you turn past Old Man Gilbert’s place, he’s been dead these 20-aught years but we never really took a shine to the new owners, especially after they painted the house yellow”) and I was all, just give me the goddamned cross streets, you garrulous ninny. Now I don’t even need the cross streets. Praise the technology gods!
3. Having to wait to listen/hear music. So, when I was 13, there was this song that came on the radio that I immediately fell in love with, but I missed the title of, and it was electro-pop and all my friends listened to heavy metal so they were no help, and there was nothing I could do but wait to see if the radio station would play it again, and they did, but I missed the intro and they didn’t identify the song at the end, so I had to wait again for them to play it, and it wasn’t like a hugely popular hit in the US at the time, and I had to go to school and all, so it took a week before I learned the song was called “Only You” by this group called Yaz, and the album it was on wasn’t in stock at my local music store, not that I really had the money to buy it anyway, so it took another week of me skulking by the radio in my room waiting for it to come on again so I could lunge at the tape recorder I had set up when it started, which meant that for a couple of years the only version of the song I had was one missing the first ten seconds and an interlude where my mom came in and told me dinner was ready.
And now, Only You:
See, isn’t that so much easier?
Also these days when I don’t know the band or the name of the song, but I do know a snippet of the lyrics, I can put them into the Googles and bam, there’s the whole song. I’m not a delayed gratification sort of person. I like this way much better. I do think today you have to remind people that if they like a song/album/artist they need to actually buy the work and support the musical artist, more than you had to do back in the day. But I do that (I have a rule that if I go out of my way to listen to a song/album three times, I buy it), so I’m good on that score. I’ve bought “Only You” on cassette and CD and electronically, so there’s that.
4. Film. Prior to owning a digital camera, I think I may have personally taken a couple hundred pictures or so in my lifetime (not counting the very brief time I was a yearbook photographer in high school). Since owning a digital camera, I expect I’ve taken at least a hundred thousand photos, and possibly more than that. Just today I’ve taken thirty, mostly of the new kitten and also of a pair of goldfinches hanging out on my windowsill.
What is the cause of this vast difference? Not the digital camera, per se; it’s the fact that before digital cameras, one had to buy film, put film into a camera, take film out of a camera, send it away to be processed, remember to go pick up the processed pictures, and then pay for the photos (or alternately, build a darkroom and develop photos one’s self, which was not cheaper, and you still had to buy film). Basically, getting photos out of your camera took effort and money, and I was both lazy and cheap (and sometimes poor), so there were lots of places for things to fall down, there.
Digital cameras were not better than film cameras back in the day, but they were no worse than the cheap disposable cameras I could afford way back, and I didn’t have to wait or pay extra to see the photos I was taking. For me that made all the difference.
Tangentally, I also don’t miss film in movie theaters, because sometimes it was scratchy and out of focus and every once in a while it would unspool weirdly and the sound would get muffled and honestly, what a pain in the ass. These days everything is digitally projected and film nerds will tell you that you’re missing the deep blacks and authentic film experience, but you know, in the years since digital took over movie theaters, I have yet to have to go complain that the show I’m watching is out of focus or is poorly framed or all sorts of other things I had to do, and I don’t miss having to be the guy who does that (because I was always the guy who did that).
In sum: film sucks.
5. Saturday morning cartoons. It’s hard to explain to the Kids These Days™ just how much animated cartoon shows from the 70s and 80s blew. Six frames per second animation! Hanna-Barbera shows that were three or four teenagers + [insert wacky animal/object/caveman] playing in a band and/or solving “crimes”! Everything having a terrible “moral” segment tacked on to the ending! The Bugs Bunny cartoons, except they censored the violence! And that was the good stuff.
You what I felt the first time I watched Spongebob Squarepants? I felt angry. Spongebob was better than every Saturday morning cartoon I had ever watched from age three to age thirteen, combined*. Even the crappiest of cartoons my daughter grew up on were better written, better animated, and less openly contemptuous of the intelligence of their audience than anything I had grown up on. I want a goddamned actual refund on every single Saturday morning I sat in front of the TV. That seems only fair.
*Except for the School House Rock bits. Those are still cool.
Due to a similar experience, Hey There Lonely Boy will always be just Lonely Boy. Damn tape recorders!
I’ll agree with everything but #5 (Saturday morning cartoons – from the 50’s/60’s). Don’t like the new ones.
Bugs Bunny taught me about classical music. Every time I hear the “Barber of Seville”, I think of Bugs and Porky Pig. And the William Tell Overture: “The Lone Ranger”.
But, I’m old. And halfway through binge-watching the “Maverick” series.
I still use a map OCCASIONALLY – when travelling out of cell range… so most times we camp, and some of our hikes. And I keep a map book in my car, but it’s about a 2014 map, so clearly I’m not too concerned about being up to date.
A couple rebuttals:
#2: i still pick up paper maps when I do a cross-country drive, like last year’s Route 66 trip (we only did 2/3, from Chicago to Santa Fe). We did it with minimal planning, no hotel reservations except the first night, but beyond that, we used the paper maps to plot out a day’s worth of adventures, something hard to do *together* on a 6″ screen. And for Route 66 in particular, I highly recommend the EZ-66 spiral-bound maps+guide, which gives you all the alternative routes, highlights, neon, diners, etc.
#5: I’m a little older than you are, but I have fond memories of Saturday Morning Cartoons. What’s missing from modern cartoons is art. There’s no comparing Adventure Time to Johnny Quest. Yes, the animation in JQ was awful, but the wild ideas, the music and the Alex Toth design work was amazing. Late 60’s/early 70’s had some pretty brilliant stuff, especially if you count the Warner shorts and Hannah-Barbera prime time stuff going to saturday reruns (Flinstones & Jetsons).
I don’t miss those sweaters Yazoo are wearing.
joelfinkle:
“There’s no comparing Adventure Time to Johnny Quest.”
I agree, although my conclusion runs in the opposite direction. That said, I am an Alex Toth fan.
I may not miss the specific cartoons, but I miss that they don’t seem to exist anymore.
One other thing to not miss about movies on film: It was delivered on multiple 20-minute reels. In most theaters in the 80s they would splice them all on to a giant platter (and then chop them back up into 20-minute segments again). But in older art house theaters they still had two projectors. The projectionist would load up the first two reels and start the film. When the first one got near the end, a bell would ring, then there would be that little circle that blinked in the corner of the frame. When the second circle blinked, the projectionist would switch over to the second projector, rewind the first reel, and load up the third reel.
My friend was a projectionist at both type of theaters. One time at his art house/dual projector job his girlfriend came from out of town and was with him in the booth. She was distracting him (ahem) during the movie and he heard the bell and realized he hadn’t loaded up the next reel yet. He was a pro so he was able to get the next reel loaded up and going in the 30 or so seconds he had between bell and switchover. The only problem was that he grabbed the wrong reel and showed reel five after reel three. So when five ended, he showed four and then six. He said it was a weird movie and he was hoping people wouldn’t notice. No such luck. It was his last night on that job.
‘Yes, yes, privacy, huge multinational corporations mining my data, etc., ‘
-shakes head in disbelief-
I don’t miss the days when your favorite movie was only shown once a year, on a weekday at 3 a.m., with half of it chopped out to make room for commercials.
I think there were gems in older cartoons, but a lot of them weren’t on Saturday morning. The interesting stuff was syndicated, which meant it was usually on at godforsaken hours of the morning, weekday afternoons, or godforsaken hours of weekday mornings. This did not stop some if it from being genuinely impressive. I have fond memories of a show called Vor-Tech that seems to have utterly disappeared from the world’s memory. One of the major characters was shown to be an UNRELIABLE NARRATOR. How often does that happen in kid’s stuff?
For #3, there’s also Shazam, so I don’t need to hear the announcement or decipher the lyrics in most cases.
I don’t miss cassettes, the CD was the best thing ever to happen to the cassette. I miss vinyl, not for the sound, but for just the whole experience: the cover art, the liner notes and everything that came with with it.
I was fortunate enough to grow up at a time where my earliest memories were the merchandise based cartoons (GI Joe, Transformers) but quickly moved into the more interesting stuff like Batman: The Animated Series and X-Men. As well as hidden gem Exo-Squad.
Getting the Friday newspaper to see what movies were showing and when.
Then getting to the theater 30 minutes before the showtime of the new movie that you really wanted to see, finding out it was already sold out anyway, and having to decide whether to wait two and a half hours for the next show, watch some other crappy movie you really didn’t want to see, or just bag it and go home.
Point 1 brings painful memories of too many pages lost to oblivion. I think most word processing programs have now the autosave function turned on by default and you can set most of them to save the document at the interval you want.
I agree to all points.
“Kids these days…” *raises fist to the air*
I don’t miss typing my college papers on an actual typewriter and hoping I calculated how much room to leave at the bottom for freaking footnotes. On a related note, I did miss that my high school English teachers couldn’t google my “facts” in research papers I completely made up – quotes and sources in the bibliography included. Those were the glory days, indeed!
Aahh! Schoolhouse Rocks!
Man, I miss that.
THANK YOU THANK YOU YHANK YOU!
I have been trying to identify that song forever (under the mistaken belief that Annie Lennox sang it) and could never find it —
Your good deed for the month of July can be checked off now
#3. I’m with Kenneth. Live by Shazam.
I assume you have read Chalie Stross’s reasoning about why he maintains his own giant disc array rather than going to the cloud, which is grounded in the terms of service as much as in privacy, multinational companies, etc. I won’t attempt to rehash, especially since I work for Google and IANAL / I do not speak for Google but I will faint dead away and then quit if one of my colleagues succeeds in stealing from an author whose work is stored with Google and gets away with it.
As far as film goes, for some of us it really doesn’t suck. If I am shooting black and white, I haul out a 35-year-old Ricoh and Ilford XP2.
Agreed so much about maps and how terrible people are at giving directions. My father was especially bad about using “past tense landmarks” like you described, usually businesses that had been replaced decades ago.
I’m ten years younger than you, so my cartoon experience was very different. It was mostly merchandise-driven cartoons, which varied tremendously in quality. I’m a huge fan of animation as a medium, so I went back and watched a lot of them a few years ago, and some hold up quite well (Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles, the Sunbow-produced seasons of G.I. Joe, Spiral Zone), others were fair for their time and circumstances (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Muppet Babies), and others were just terrible (friggin’ Thundercats, any cartoon spinoff that wasn’t Muppet Babies). Then the nineties arrived and we started getting gold like Batman The Animated Series, Gargoyles, and Exo-Squad.
“…remember to go pick up the processed pictures…” I still occasionally have nightmares where I realize I’ve left some very important photos at the store, waiting to be picked up.
I still use paper maps whenever possible. Online maps will tell you turn left here, turn right there, but it won’t tell you how to get there. You’re just following arbitrary orders that don’t mean anything. With a map I understand where I am and where I’m going.
I agree that humans are bad at giving directions, but what I’d find is that they inevitably said “right” when they meant “left” or vice versa at least once in every set of directions they gave. I’d handle that by checking it against a map; if I knew I would be talking on the phone to someone who’d be giving me directions, I’d bring the map to the phone with me. That way, again, I could understand what the directions meant and where I’d actually be. (Why get the directions from the other person at all, then? Politeness for one reason; for another, a local may know the best route regarding traffic, pavement quality, etc., in a way not clear on a map.)
By the way, online services are still not totally reliable either for choosing the best route or for knowing exactly where some destinations are.
Well, you’ve managed to make me feel better that my parents forced me to have violin lessons and denied me Saturday morning cartoons for my entire childhood!
I’m glad for the convenience of digital cameras, for sure. OTOH, I knew my ancient film camera so well that I could do blind shots reaching up over crowds and they would still be good. I have yet to develop that facility with my digital camera, despite having it for years and taking a lot more photos with it. Oh, well.
I hate digital movie projection 90% of the time, though. It’s SO DARK. Like, “I can’t see what’s happening on screen” dark. And clearly it’s the recording (possibly combined with the projector), because when I see an older movie in a retro showing at the theater, I don’t have this problem. Likewise, when watching on my computer at home, old shows/movies are fine on a relatively normal brightness, but anything new and I have to max the brightness on my screen.
Some directors/cinematographers seem to have figured out how not to have this problem, but those folks don’t appear to work for Marvel Studios (except the folks who did Black Panther). I don’t know what the deal is—this is far from my area of expertise—but I do know what my eyes tell me. It’s very annoying.
Still have my “Upstairs at Eric’s” cassette….
I worked at a business magazine in a cubicle farm layout Back In The Days. I was the lucky person who was given custody of the first 10MB disc when the magazine purchased it, because I was doing copy-editing and helping with production…it had C/PM as the operating system. I discovered that our writers were able to save files without file names, and how to rescue them, which made me quite popular.
Anyhow…when the power would go out, the frantic groans from all the writers on all the magazines would echo from one end of the building to the other. It was painful to hear! So many agonized writers crying to the universe at one time! (“It was as if I heard a million voices crying out in horror…”)
I was about to protest that Animaniacs was bloody brilliant, but then I remembered it was weekdays, not Saturday mornings. Carry on.
Amusingly considering your last list, vinyl is far from something to miss, as it’s well on its way to a comeback. All those record stores that closed down over the past 15 years are opening back up again and expanding. I’m very happy to finally have a turntable connected to decent speakers again. There’s three levels of music listening experience IMO: live, vinyl, and portable. My records, most of which I’ve still got from the 80s/90s, are in good condition, and the listening experience of mp3s or streaming just isn’t comparable. But, if you’re not listening on good speakers it’s not going to be notably different, and I can’t bring my good speakers on the bus with me.
I’m willing enough to consign radio to the trash heap of history though. It wasn’t so much having to wait for music as finding music I want to listen to, and that’s gotten worse. My tastes have never much run to what gets much radioplay, and I love that having streaming and mp3s on the internet means I can find artists and albums I wouldn’t otherwise have discovered. And then get their music without waiting, and possibly order their album on vinyl.
#4 Theater projectors now have a whole new set of problems that might crop up. I ran into this for the first time while watching Deadpool 2. The picture just went black early in the movie (audio was still going fine). It didn’t come back and a few minutes later one of the people in the audience had to go out and alert the theater manager of this (since there’s no longer a projectionist present during the showing). Then they had to reboot the projector and guess where to start the movie up. For a while we were watching DP2 “Memento style” as they restarted the movie multiple times trying to figure out where it was when the picture went out.
It’s probably true that problems crop up less often but it’s still annoying as hell when they do happen.
(2) Every so often, I encounter someone who insists on giving directions. Which would be okay, except that they are always certain that the only correct time to give the address is at the end of the very long and very bad directions. I find myself struggling to find a polite way to say, “NOOOOOO!!!!! Just give me the effing ADDRESS! Except, no, I don’t want to say “effing.”
(5) Oh, please. In addition to the excellence of Bugs Bunny, you are ignoring Rocky & Bullwinkle, and Roadrunner, and…but I think I’m at least a generation older than you, and the censorious sorts were not yet paying attention to children’s programming.
Count me as someone who prefers paper maps. They’re a lot easier to use in the car than an on-line map on a tiny screen. If I have to go somewhere which I don’t have a map for, I use Google maps to show me the area and then print out various views (large-scale for routes, smaller-scale for street names) and bring the printouts with me. But they’re a lot crappier than an actual map.
As for using Google maps for directions, I do not trust Google at all. Their choices of routes usually stink. I live near NYC, and they almost always tell me to go through Manhattan. One time they even told me to go East across the Hudson and then back a few miles farther downtown. I’ve been at events where people arrived late because Google told them to take all manner of back roads (and I think they got lost, too.) Also, when you ask how to get somewhere within my county, they always say to take a train into Manhattan and another back out — they don’t know that my county has a bus system.
BTW, if you ask for a specific address, they sometimes show it miles away from where it actually is.
Like so much of all this fancy computer stuff, it looks cool, but the implementation tends to be pretty half-assed.
Music: Literally the FIRST app I got when I got my first smartphone was Shazam. I was so sick and tired of hearing something come over the speakers in a store or a restaurant and not having any way to find out what it was. Now I Shazam it, and from there I can go on to buy it right then or just make a note and wait until I get home.
Oh, and those really obscure pieces that are nowhere to be found on any music-sale site but you can find them on YouTube? Yeah, I have a YouTube-to-mp3 conversion utility bookmarked. It’s the court of last resort, because I prefer to pay for the music I download, but it’s there if I need it.
Also, the convenience of switching tabs between YouTube (to audition more than 30 seconds of a piece) and Amazon (to buy it) is fabulous.
Film: My experience is very similar to yours. I never had a lot of interest in photography; then in 2008, my partner gave me a cheap PHD digital camera. Ten years later, my Flickr account has nearly 15,000 pictures in it, and the camera travels around in a case on my belt-pack. In a pinch I can use my smartphone’s camera, but I’ve never found it anything like as easy to use as the dedicated item. (Why? It’s awkward to hold the picture framed properly and press the icon at the same time, and too many times the picture comes out blurry or misaligned as a result.)
Paper maps: We still keep a road atlas in the car as a backup, because Google Maps sometimes isn’t as reliable as it should be. But we don’t have to use it very often, and we don’t buy a new one ever couple of years the way we used to.
A little respect for paper maps, please. If you’re ever in need of Search&Rescue, that’s what we run on. In substantial part because:
1) No internet out there.
2) No roads. If you’re on a road you probably don’t need us.
We’re all USGS topo maps.
As for power failure, well, that’s why I have a UPS.
All that said, yeah, no complaints here about the present [1] and I’m old enough to tell you, John, to get off my lawn. If I had one. And actually I’d invite you in for a drink and an introduction to the cats.
[1] When are you going to get a decent display, though? Yours is an OK size but the oh-by-the-way stuff should be on an auxiliary screen.
Re: Saturday Morning cartoons.
I notice people mentioning Bugs Bunny et al.
Bugs Bunny (from Warner Brothers) and the like (mostly?) date from the pre-television days, and would have been shown in movie theaters as shorts before the main feature. The themes and tropes are even older — they date back to vaudeville. (Bugs in particular is a vaudeville comedian.) They weren’t particularly written for children. Also, I think they used hand-painted cels.
However, when I was young enough to watch Saturday morning cartoons (the 1960’s), the programming was dominated by Hanna Barbara cartoons and the like, which mostly used recycled sitcom plots and very primitive (i.e., cheap) animation. The attitude seemed to be that kids weren’t very discriminating and would watch almost any old junk if there was enough jumping around.
I don’t watch TV any more (no time), but on the rare occasions when I travelled with the kids and they insisted on watching cartoons on hotel TV’s, it looked like the various cartoon channels were full of the same sort of junk as when I was a kid.
Lis Carey beat me to it. I came here to sputter “…but…but…Rocky & Bullwinkle! with Boris & Natasha! Fractured Fairly Tales! Mr. Peabody and the Wayback Machine!”
Although now I’m thinking those might have been after-school cartoons, not Saturday cartoons, and probably Before Your Time, you youngster you.
A few years back my dad insisted on giving me station to station directions for a 4-hr trip to my brother’s house. Included were such useful tips as telling me to get on the only highway that goes north from my town and so forth.
I tried to tell him “thanks, but we have programs that handle this now,” but after the second try I gave up and pretended to be dutifully writing it down while actually writing a note to my boyfriend that said, “bring me a glass of whisky, a gun and two bullets.”
I preferred the character designs in the old cartoons, I really did. I miss those. I feel no love for modern animation styles, which just blobs with eyes as far as I can tell.
I’m gonna be contrarian on the map issue as well, since I suck just as much at following GPS directions as I do at following regular ones or following old maps. At least with the hint that I was looking for a yellow house (which used to belong to old man etc…) I have half a chance of working out how lost I am (usually: “Very”).
I ran across this nugget in the comments from your 2010 post:
I also don’t miss those days. Looking back, I realize that I was in many ways transgender my whole life, but the consequences of people finding out you were anywhere on the LGBT+ spectrum were so horrible that I was in the closet even to myself. (I mean, I was already being routinely called “queer” and “freak.”) The only reason I dared explore my “feminine side” (only to discover I had no masculine one) was that I live in an area and an era when it seems acceptable. And I work for a company that has explicit LGBT-supportive policies.
I have no words to express the gratitude I feel to my LGBT foremothers and forefathers who struggled and sacrificed and sometimes died (cf. Marsha P Johnson) — and to those who struggle and sometimes die even today — to build a world in which I and people like me can live as themselves without fear.
I don’t miss paper maps or map books. I like Google maps. I can sit down at my computer, an hour or three before I have to leave for $WHEREVER, and look up the best way to get there, then take notes which make sense to me about the directions I need in order to get there (which means I can skip the ones about how to get from where I am to $MAJOR_THOROUGHFARE, because I generally have those floating around in my head), and have the notes sitting handy in the car when I need them (written nice and big, because I don’t use my reading glasses while driving).
We still have a map book in the car, but that’s more for emergencies than anything else.
I find that I miss Saturday morning cartoons. There was a schedule to it that somehow seemed to matter. A ritual. These days the entertainment is so available. Those cartoons kept me waking up early, and then dealing with my siblings as to which ones to watch.
Also. Nice monitor.
crypticmirror:
I’m discovering a growing love of anime. Oh, of course Sturgeon’s Revelation applies. Still, there are quite a few with decent art and animation and seriously interesting (gasp!) character-driven stories to tell.
See if you like any of these:
“B: the Beginning”
“Princess Principal”
“Grimoire of Zero”
Lots of variety — it’s a medium, I think, more than a genre. Some is juvenile, some is just freaking wierd, etc. But who knows? You might find something you like.
Re Paper maps: GPS and Siri and Alexa and all that don’t do rural areas well. And not well is almost the same as not at all.
And for cartoons, what about Rocky and Bullwinkle? Talk about not insulting the intelligence of the audience!
I still remember where I was when my punk rock chick friend turned me on to “Nobody’s Diary,” “Situation” and “Only You” off of a German double-album re-issue of both Yazoo albums. Instant nirvana!
As for Saturday morning cartoons, you are right about most of them, with the exception of Bullwinkle.
Maps.
I remember being a courier in the mid-90’s. I realized very quickly I needed a map book with decent grid references for Jackson and nearby population centers out to Vicksburg, a good one for the state and a cross street directory for Jackson. About $90 – $110 total at the time but totally worth it for saved time and frustration. And after I was done my bosses couldn’t understand why my replacements never could do as well as I did.
@ megpie71: And don’t forget Google Street View! That’s saved my hide more than once because I looked at the area around a convention venue before I left. I’m not entirely visually-oriented, but it’s easier for me to interpret the verbal directions if I already have some sense of where I’m going.
@ ljb173: That’s true, and one of the reasons that we have a road atlas for backup. And on the way up to Spokane, we got into an area where Google Maps wasn’t getting any connection, and stopped to pick up an inexpensive dedicated GPS unit that had the maps already loaded.
@katzenclavier mentions the awfulness of radio: THAT, especially if your preferred style is classical. Few stations have smart, knowledgeable announcers who can put together interesting, well okay idiosyncratic programs, which are what I like. I know the standard rep and don’t want to hear the Beethoven symphonies just now, nor I am interested in hearing only tonal music of the 20th c. I rely on friends and reviewers and random purchases. The radio, these days, at least US radio, is useless.
You’re only wrong about a couple of those, John. Maybe three.