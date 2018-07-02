This is the best hour and one minute of music you will ever hear (not guaranteed, do not sue if this is not the best 61 and a half minutes of music ever). It’s intense, it’s dramatic, it’s got everything you could want from a score of music. If you’ve seen Attack On Titan, you know that it has some intense moments that have killer music, and it is all collected right here.
Personally, I listen to this whenever I’m doing schoolwork, because it’s mostly instrumental, and good background music. If you end up listening to it, let me know which one is your favorite (the times each one starts at is in the description box). Also, if you’ve seen Attack On Titan, who is your favorite character (try not to give spoilers to whether they die or not). Have a great day!
3 thoughts on “The Greatest Soundtrack You Will Ever Hear”
Powerful! And I’d never heard of it!
Nice music! I watched half of season 1 a few years ago, but didn’t have time to watch the rest. It could get pretty dark! I started watching anime due to my son’s influence. But he doesn’t like the really sad ones. We both agreed though that Gurren Lagann is our favorite! I particularly like stories with some SFF. Other favorites are the Monogatari series and Your Name. And I always watch them in Japanese with subtitles!
Maybe you could post your top 10 anime movies or series!
Thank you for the great soundtrack, which led to a new item on my “videos to watch” list.