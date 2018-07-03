An Addendum to An Addendum

(Looks on the Internet)
Huh, seems some Harlan Ellison fans are very angry about this addendum to my piece in the Los Angeles Times about his passing. Well, fair enough; so, let me offer up some further points about it.
1. Why is it an addendum here rather than in the LA Times piece proper? Mostly because I asked what length the piece should be and was told it should be 900 words, and decided this bit was cuttable there and postable here. The piece was always intended for print as well as online, so writing to a specific length was a thing.
As someone who worked at newspapers before online versions of papers were around, writing to length is fun and a challenge I don’t usually have anymore (save for hitting a contracted length for a novel, which is a very different dynamic). Part of the challenge is self-editing, i.e., deciding what parts to keep and what parts to trim. This addendum was trimmable, but still said something I wanted to say, so I said it here. This is why the blog is here in the first place.
2. If it made you angry: That’s fine. To paraphrase another writer on a similar matter, hate to shake you up, but I write to suit myself.
3. Likewise, for those complaining that I did it to “virtue signal” or appear “woke”: lol, okay there, friend. Bear in mind I did this five years ago now — literally five years and a day ago — and I didn’t do it to for any other reason than I was sick of friends being harassed at conventions and having to put up with bullshit. I have a long history of writing things like this. And yes, as it happens, Ellison groping Connie Willis was on my mind, among many other incidents involving harassment at science fiction conventions over the years, when I made that my official convention attending policy.
And when people mewled that I was doing that to be seen as virtuous and woke, this is what I wrote:
I would be perfectly happy if women/minorities/queerfolk of all sorts feel like I fully support their right to go to a convention (and, in general, go through life) and not get harassed for it. The problem is not that I would be happy about this. The problem is the people who think being happy to be seen that way constitutes “sucking up.”
To the extent that my public opinions and personal ethics make other people happy, that’s great. To the extent they irritate or annoy other people, that’s their problem, not mine. In neither case do I have public opinions and personal ethics for those reasons. I have them for me.
4. I do think some Ellison partisans are not aware — or possibly don’t want to be aware — how significant and fundamentally damaging to Ellison’s reputation that the Connie Willis incident was to much of a generation of science fiction and fantasy writers and fans. Regardless of Ellison’s reasons, rationales or intent, it came across to a whole group of people as I get to do this, in front of thousands of people, and you have to take it. It would have been bad enough to do that to anyone, but to do it to someone as personally and professionally admired and beloved in the community as Willis gave it an extra dimension. It made the point that no woman, not even a best-selling, multiply award-winning, brilliant and beloved woman, could expect more from her male peers, publicly or privately.
But that’s not why Ellison did it! Well, I’ve heard lots of reasons why Ellison did it, but no matter why he did it, a lot of people took away something else from it.
But he apologized to Willis! As he should have, and good for him. But other people, including the literally thousands of people he did it in front of, get to decide for themselves how to feel about the incident. Lots of them are still angry about it.
But Ellison was a feminist! Sure. And also, he groped Connie Willis on stage in front of thousands of people. And that moment goes on the permanent record, along with all the other good and bad things he did over the course of a long and interesting life. People get to decide for themselves what it means, and what he means, to them.
5. Now, some of you may not like that some other people in your opinion overweight that single incident. That’s fine, and be aware there are plenty of people who don’t like that you in their opinion appear to want to dismiss it as inconsequential. For me, it was literally my first encounter with the man, so, you know what? It looms large in my memory and it colors my thoughts about him. Harlan Ellison was a brilliant, argumentative, cranky, romantic (in the Byronic sense of the word) volcano of a writer and person, and I loved much of his writing, enjoyed speaking to him, and admired much about him. And also, the very first time I saw him in the flesh, he groped someone I like and admire, personally and professionally, in front of an audience. I laughed when it happened because I thought it couldn’t possibly be serious or unplanned. I was wrong about that, and wrong to laugh.
And for better or worse, that moment — that action of Ellison’s — was a signal moment for me. Both in thinking about how men treat women, and also, how women were treated in a community I had started to call my own. It helped to define me, and who I wanted to be in relation to this community. I don’t want to overstate things here, and there were lots of other moments in terms of my own relationships with women and my community that mattered as well to get me where I am today (and I’ll be the first to note I am a work in progress). But this was one of the first, and it sticks out in my brain. And it sticks out in my perception of who Ellison was. You can like that or not, but it doesn’t change the fact.
6. So, here’s the important thing about all of the above: You don’t get to tell me how to feel about Harlan Ellison or what he meant to me. You also don’t get to tell me how to write or talk about him. Or, more accurately, you can, but I’m not obliged to listen or care. You can complain all you want about what I say and think, of course. And I happily acknowledge that your own personal thoughts on Ellison may be different than mine, and substantially so, based on your own experiences with him. I don’t pretend Harlan Ellison and I were great or even good friends; I was someone he called when he wanted to complain about things, and I was happy to be so. But I do get to take the sum of my experiences with him, and with them craft a Harlan Ellison in my brain, consistent with those experiences and my other knowledge of him.
This version is necessarily incomplete in terms of the whole of his character, but that’s the case of anyone who was not him (and note well that in general, our own versions of ourselves have massive gaps and elisions, because ego is a hell of a drug). This version of Harlan Ellison did any number of things I deeply admire, and also a number of things I don’t, and, obviously, one thing I consider very bad which sticks with me. The Harlan Ellison in my head is complicated, and I am content to let him be so.
7. Corollary to this, you don’t get to tell other people who are not me how to feel about Ellison, either. They’re going to have their own version in their head as well, and you are unlikely to change that. Speaking as someone who gets to see all sorts of fantasy versions of me out there in the world — I particularly enjoy the fantasy version of me who is a failed writer, propped up by my publisher, which is itself on the verge of imminent implosion, for byzantine reasons that would confuse even the Illuminati and the Bilderberg Group — raging against these various homunculi does little good. They scurry about anyway.
What you can do, and what I actually encourage you to do, is speak about the version of Harlan Ellison (or indeed any other person) that you know. Your testimony in this regard is almost certainly going to be more persuasive than yelling at another person about their version of Ellison. If you make a good case, what you know of the man may be incorporated into that other person’s view of them. Certainly, my version of him has been influenced by those who knew him who have written about him, both before and after his passing.
I’m glad to know about these other Ellisons I did not get to meet, and now never will, except through other people’s eyes. He’s not boring, that’s for sure.
Thank you, John
What the Heck? Mr. Scalzi, the section trimmed from your obit piece is more about you than the rest of the piece. That you felt it could be cut shows good sense in writing to length.
It’s a fine addition to your feelings about Mr. Ellison and is the sort of thing one has a blog for. That anyone is complaining about it, or scolding you for it, is of no concern. Thank you for these memories.
The “but he apologized!” phenomenon is all the more interesting to me now that I have raised a child to age 5 & 1/2. We went through a period of time where he would just yell SORRY when he’d done something wrong and was now facing some consequence of his actions. We still have to work on the fact that an apology isn’t done when you have said words; there’s got to be an aspect of doing your part to make things right, to the extent that it’s possible. He’s not great on that but he’s improving. He’s probably a little better about understanding that sometimes people are still upset and not ready for your apology, but he struggles with getting that once (or several times) you have done something you’re going to be suspected of planning on doing it again in the future.
Which is my way of saying: people who act like an apology results in a tabula rasa, you’re being outclassed by a preschooler. Do better.
I experience moments when I think, “Ellison never did [good stuff],” and then I remember specific and notable examples. And I experience moments when I think, “Ellison never did [bad stuff],” and I remember specific examples, of which the onstage groping of Connie Willis, at an event being livestreamed to as much of the world as chose to watch because they cared about the Hugo’s, is the most notable because how the heck do you top that without committing a crime of violence.
And it’s all the real Ellison, both the good and the bad.
I was the Hugo Administrator in 2006. I was backstage during the incident (I probably had the worse view in the house of what happened), and I was the first person Connie talked to when she came offstage.
She was really upset about it. And when I spoke to her the next day, she was still really upset about it. It spoiled a lot of fun she’d been having (during a weekend of being a Worldcon GOH, which should be a highlight in anyone’s life).
I don’t know when Harlan issued his semi-apology, but the only slightly acceptable time would have been immediately after the action.
I always (as a reader) thought of Ellison as very creative, groundbreakingly innovative, difficult to like & inconsistent in the extreme. As an observer, I found him annoying, but never boring. I doubt he cared, either way. Sf is probably better for his existence.
As I was reading this piece I stopped while reading Point #3 to check whether Bubicon, my local convention — where you will be the guest of honor this year (hooray!) — had its harassment policy on its website. I was able to find it, but it took some looking — it is some ways down under the “Policies, Rules & Accessibility” link. If you feel in the position to do so, perhaps you could recommend to Bubicon that the policy have greater visibility — for instance, a dedicated link on the home page. I am writing to them to suggest this myself, but who am I? FWIW, I think your ground rules are great, and I think your discussion about Ellison and engagement with the issues of harassment are informed, insightful, and well-considered. I am trying to raise my son to be a more enlightened and respectful male than how I was raised, and your words provide splendid guidance.
Connie must be uncommonly nice. A lot of women would have knocked his sorry ass halfway into next week.
Not that I would ever recommend that a lady do such a thing. 😁
Just curious—why wasn’t he immediately ejected from the premises? Don’t science fiction conventions have bouncers? If not, why not?
Pogonip:
2006 was a different time.
I had two encounters with Harlan Ellison over about 10 years. In the first, he was extremely kind to me at a time when I was behaving rather badly and doing something I was actually ashamed of almost as soon as it happened. In the second, he called me to complain that I had left him out of a nonfiction survey of fantasy books. I remember thinking that he was way too upset about something so minor, but he didn’t raise his voice or use bad language or say anything nasty. (It was also clear he didn’t remember the first incident). For what it’s worth, I have to say that i was very grateful for his kindness and that I respect the approach he took to criticizing my work, and I wish I’d known him better.
I’m going to hazard a wild guess that the ‘Harlan Ellison fans’ in question are overwhelmingly suddenly self-declared, mostly pseudonymous, and indulging the usual Internet rage-mobbing addiction. (I’m very much not asking for pointers, & would rather not get ’em.)
If there are any that aren’t just the usual Internet rage-mobbers, then it would be timely to advise them that it’s bad enough to have a habit of stabbing the wounded, but shivving the embedded reporters, too, is truly excessive.
Sf is probably better for his existence.
This kind of thing is so hard to evaluate, because we can look at what good was created by his presence and his work, but we can’t look at the good that was forestalled by same.
I read Cory Doctorow’s obit, which talked about how bad Ellison was as a writing instructor, calling his style a mix of “performative bullying and favorite-playing.” I’ve read some other accounts by his students — details I can’t share here, because they were told in confidence — and I’m surprised some of those people are still writers today, after Ellison so pointlessly humiliated and mocked them. There are almost certainly people who aren’t still writers today, whose accounts I haven’t read because they’re no longer part of our community. What groundbreaking works might those people have written? What might we have gotten from the people he drove away with his racist comments, sexist behavior, and flat-out physical violence?
And yet, who do we have around now — including writers of color and female writers — because Ellison randomly decided to extend them a helping hand instead of a fist?
Short of a time machine, we will never know. But I think it’s important to keep that uncertainty in mind, because we have people alive and in the field today who are both writing great work and taking actions that may drive away other people capable of great work. With them, we don’t have to accept that price, because it isn’t over and done with: we can insist that the abusive actions change, and not accept the great fiction as sufficient compensation.
When I was a young teen SF fan, almost 50 years ago, my idols were Asimov, Heinlein & Van Vogt (among others). I was so excited to go to my first con and meet Asimov. That’s when I discovered that people you admire can turn out to be gropers. I never felt the same about him again, and was very unhappy that he spoke at my high school graduation.
Needless to say, I feel the same way about Ellison.
Indeed, and I think another nuance here some Eliison partisans want to squint past is… well, the adjective “cranky” carries a hell of a lot of baggage where he is concerned. It takes precisely zero imagination to picture how Ellison would have reacted if anyone had publicly disrespected and humiliated him like that. The perpetrator would have been turned into a human porcupine of acid-dipped darts for the rest of Ellison’s life, Hell, you can easily fill the proverbial five foot shelf with Harlan Ellison going nuclear on people for years on end for much less.
It’s worth noting that in the wake of Ellison’s death, at least dozens of women of all ages came forward on social media to express things that he did to them that fall under sexual harassment/assault, and it appears to have been well known among the community that female fans, especially young and inexperienced ones, should be very wary of Ellison if they ran into him at conventions and such. So, while being the most visible, the Willis incident was not the only time he ever acted up as many people have tried to suggest, and to call him a “feminist” may be a bit of a reach. There was a great deal of the usual “Well, he was nice to *me*.” from men and women of all races, but if you believe the stories told, and I choose to do so, he was not similarly “nice” to everyone.
He surely was never boring. I’m a table top game designer. One time, many years ago now, I ended up explaining the state of the table-top industry to Harlan. Told him some of what I was working on. Harlan “got” RPGs but he still asked me a few questions about whys and wherefors. When I had explained, he said “Well that just sounds damn lazy, they could make their own stories.”
To which I said, “But then there’d be a lot more would-be science fiction writers, Harlan.”
He grabbed my arm, leaned forward, and yelled, “Heavens forfend, Luikart! Keep them in roleplaying!”
Atsiko, it’s worth noting that Ellison apparently campaigned for the Equal Rights Amendment and did things like staying in an RV rather than an Arizona hotel during a convention as a boycott (related to the ERA). So when people call him a feminist, they’re not just blowing smoke. He actively did things to help women, and he actively did things that hurt them.
He truly was a complicated person.
I love you, John. You write good stuff.
Thanks for sticking to your views! I heartily agree.
Pogonip wrote “Connie must be uncommonly nice. A lot of women would have knocked his sorry ass halfway into next week.”
Or she may have been too stunned to react in the moment. Imagine yourself on stage, a GOH, major figure in your field, and someone gropes you in front of the entire crowd, on camera. I don’t know about you, but my reaction would be “WTF?! Is this really happening?!” and then to try to get out of there as quickly as possible. I don’t know what I’d have done in her situation, though I know that afterwards I’d probably be wishing I’d knocked him flat.
@nonny
Yup. I’ve been in a similar situation and you feel flat out helpless and don’t know what to do, much less strike back. Add in always being socialised to be conciliatory or always be the one who makes nice and doesn’t rock the boat… The idea that a woman should strike back if they are assaulted is a toxic one which lets harassers and abusers off the hook and shifts the blame and responsibility onto the woman herself.
[Post deleted because a) badly formatted and hard to read, b) I’m not a hundred percent comfortable porting an entire chunk of another site into the comment section here. Carl, if you want to repost a direct link, that would be better — JS]
Having had the exact same thing happen to me—I backhanded the guy and yelled—I beg to differ. Of course I couldn’t knock a regular-size man down, but I do believe I got his attention. As did the bouncer. 🙂. And this was NOT on a stage in front of hundreds of people. Poor Connie!
John, what was different about 2006? And do science-fiction conventions have bouncers now? I always thought ANY venue that served liquor employed large, tactful gentlemen who could talk most drunks down and toss out the rest.
I like Mark’s creative bite-the-biter-back approach, although I have to say that I would probably not think to do that if I were groped again. I’d probably respond as I always have, instinctively—a backhand and an attention-getting yell.
P. S. As long as we’re on the subject—has anyone else been groped in church? (No, the church didn’t have bouncers, but the ushers came.). I was really shocked when that happened.
John, it’s from Ellison’s archive on the Web, edited to remove ALL of the comments that on other subjects. Pretty easy to follow, and essential for a clear understanding of how things went down at the TIME. Link the actual video doesn’t hurt otherwise. Reposting now, with the hope you let the verbatim exchange from Harlan to specific comments stand, in lieu of everyone’s opinion. You can go HERE for the entire archive, lest you think anything has been deleted.
http://harlanellison.com/heboard/archive/unca20060901.htm
[Deleted for the second time for reasons strangely mirroring the first deletion. I thought I made it clear, Carl, that a link to the original source would suffice — JS]
Very talented, famous human being was also, sometimes, a complete asshat. Or much worse.
Won’t be the first or the last to share those traits. Thanks, Mr. S., for that reminder.
And R.I.P. Harlan.
@Pogonip – I did not mean to imply that all women would be too stunned to act. I’m just staying that’s a common reaction. Even more so in such a setting. Different people react differently. And a given person may react differently in different settings (i.e., quickly slap a stranger in a bar, be too stunned to act with an eminent colleague) or at different times in their lives (i.e., as a teen I was too cowed to say or do anything, at 60 I’m bolder.)
I probably wouldn’t be reading this if I hadn’t been exposed to HE’s work more than 40 years ago (I’d probably have kept reading mysteries and the “classics” and would likely be a starving prof in tweed jacket writing papers on the use of semicolons in Chaucer now).
People are complicated and HE was that to the nth degree. But what happened to Connie Willis was inexcusable. I’ve commented elsewhere about my fondness for HE since his death. It saddened me to find out long after the event just what HE did (I hadn’t paid much attention to Worldcon for quite a while by 2006).
I can still separate the man from the work, but it hurts to read him where it didn’t hurt before. We all have an “Imp of the Perverse” in our heads. Sadly, HE’s had too free a rein.
The joy I get from his work is still there, but it’s affected by his behavior.
You made more than the “link” clear, John by this second deletion. Thanks for confirming where you stand on all this. For the record, for those just tuning in, I posted ONLY Harlan Ellison’s own written apologies on the Willis controversy, from the time he made them, with a link to the original video of the incident, for ease of operation. No editorializing, just what Ellison wrote at the very time this all went down so your readers might draw their own conclusions, as Harlan Ellison was somewhat proficient at speaking for himself. Was hoping that Ellison’s “voice” in all this might help propel and animate this discussion. Clearly you feel differently. Personally, I think any writer, especially Ellison, deserves better from a so-called colleague. Censoring Ellison’s own words, which is the best he can do for his own defense at this point, is scandalous. Over and out (with this post screen-captured for posterity, in case you decide to delete even THIS).
Thank you. I had such mixed feelings about Ellison, because many writers I really love loved him. Somehow I had him filed under “asshole and proud of it”. Then I saw a post about how supportive he was of Octavia Butler who resurrected my love of SF at time when the well went dry. That left me wondering why I’d such a strong reaction. Now I know why. While I certainly agree with those who call Ellison complicated, to me it’s an absolute microcosm of male entitlement-not only that he did it in the first place, but that so many other writers (mostly male) choose to dismiss the incident, with “Well that’s just Harlan.” Easy to do if you know (or believe) you’ll never be in that position. As someone said on twitter recently if men spent as much time calling out male misbehavior as they do telling women “not all men” then we could really change the landscape. So thank you for including this in the record, and not dismissing or diminishing it.
Ellison was the first writer I fangirled over. I proselytized about him everywhere. I gave away his books, I collected old copies from the used store, I bought in auctions et cet. But I knew nothing about the man as a person. Somewhere in my late 20s when I had gotten more “serious” about being a fan (joined forums, went to gatherings, started writing my own fiction, interviewed folk et cet) I heard stories about him as a person. It did not take long to develop a very negative viewpoint of him. So then he became my first writer to feel conflicted over. As a woman, I despised what I kept hearing about him over and over. But his words, his writing still stirred something deep in me and fueled me to keep writing.
Ultimately, I believed the only way to enjoy his work was to dissociate it from the man whenever possible. The more I learned about him as a person, the more flaws I could find in his work but it didn’t change the fact that the man was monumentally talented and a workhorse to boot.
I don’t feel one way or the other about his death personally. I feel like another chapter of my maturation has ended but that’s what happens when you turn the corner on birthday and swing into your 50s.
Bon Mots to you Ellison, you old talented asshole.
Carl LaFong:
You’re silly. And apparently didn’t read the commenting policy before posting. Bye, now.
[Deleted, unread, because Carl had already announced his flouncing — JS]
Well, my only exposure to Ellison was his Star Trek episode, which I never liked because of the plot hole big enough to fly the Enterprise through. Now I’m curious. If I were to read his work, where should I start?
I’ve stolen this before and I’ll steal it again:
“White shall not neutralize the black, nor good compensate bad in man, absolve him so: life’s business being just the terrible choice.” – Robert Browning
Harlan Ellison was huge chunks of good and vile, kind and vicious, forward-thinking and backward-acting, all mixed together in a stew of wonderfully, awfully, terrifyingly inventive writing. He made us think and curse and love and hate him in about equal measures. His echoes, good and bad, will last for ages.