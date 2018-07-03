Kings Island: What to See, What to Ride

Ohio is known for its theme parks, Cedar Point and Kings Island. We’re kind of the king of roller coasters around these parts, to be honest. So if you love coasters and various smaller, but still fun, rides, I would recommend going to Kings Island or Cedar Point, however I have never been to Cedar Point (a tragedy, really), but I can vouch for Kings Island, which is what this post is all about! So buckle up and get ready for an exciting ride (get it?)!
In my opinion, the key to riding roller coasters is to start out small, and work your way up to the big ones. So, upon entering the park, you should start with Adventure Express, or The Bat. Adventure Express has a sort of Indiana Jones theme to it, and has some awesome dark tunnel moments. However, it does not have any big drops, and certainly no loops. It does go pretty fast, though, so I think it’s the perfect way to start off the day of coaster-riding. Alternatively, you could try The Bat, which starts off with a medium sized drop. It’s one of those hanging ones, but still has carts, so your feet aren’t dangling. It doesn’t go upside down, but it goes severely sideways, so it really feels like you’re flying for a minute.
After your starter coaster, I recommend either the Backlot Stunt Coaster, or Mystic Timbers. The Backlot Stunt Coaster is another themed coaster. It’s based on The Italian Job, and the carts are little mini coopers. This one has some awesome elements, like cool props and actual fire, and has a mild drop in a dark tunnel. Mystic Timbers, on the other hand, is a little more intense. It’s their newest addition to the coaster family; a wooden coaster that goes over 50 mph, though it has no major drops or anything, it’s a great way to get some wind in your hair. Smooth ups and downs, nothing too crazy.
Alright, now we’re getting to the big ones! Next on your itinerary should be Flight of Fear. This is an indoor coaster that launches you from 0 to 55 mph in four seconds, sending you into pitch black chaos. It’s got loops, twists, turns, and a corkscrew, all fit into an awesome Area 51 style building with alien and spaceship props. CAUTION: this ride does have a strobe effect. It may trigger an epileptic attack.
If you want to take a break from a coaster but still want a thrill, try Delirium.
This spinning wheel goes 137 feet in the air, so be sure not to ride this bad boy after eating. No surprises here, what you see is what you get. If you’re feeling more of a coaster vibe, no worries, there’s plenty more to come.
Next, I’d go to the best ride in the whole park. The Diamondback. Fly through ten acres worth of coaster at 80 mph and plummet down the biggest drop of any coaster in the park. This thing is as smooth as butter. I cannot recommend this coaster enough, you will want to ride it again and again and again. Diamondback is the one in the photo at the top.
Right after that one, you should check out the Banshee. It is the world’s longest inverted steel coaster, with seven inversions. It also has an excellent drop and goes almost 70 mph. This one is one of the few hanging coasters, so if you don’t like your feet hanging, don’t ride this one.
Taking another break from coasters, the Drop Tower is an enthralling experience, worthy of any thrill seeker’s attention. It is the tallest Gyro drop in the world, making you fall 315 feet at over 60 mph. The view from the top is really amazing, and the fall is even better. DO NOT WEAR FLIP FLOPS, YOU WILL LOSE THEM.
Alright, so, you’ve had a fun day of coaster riding, maybe had some Dippin’ Dots, and you’re ready to go. But before you leave, you should go on Invertigo. This is a coaster that gets right down to business. This is the only coaster that goes forwards and backwards in the same ride (The Racer has one cart that goes forward and one that goes backwards, but not both at the same time). You drop, you do two loops, and you drop again, and do another two loops. It’s a pretty short ride but still a lot of fun. And right after you’re done, you can leave with ease, because it’s right next to the exit!
There are a couple coasters I would not recommend, those being The Vortex, The Racer, and The Beast. These are all extremely jerky and not at all worth it, you will end up with bruises for sure. As for the only one I have not mentioned, Firehawk, I have never ridden that one in all my years of coaster riding, so I cannot speak for it, though I have heard that that one is jerky, as well.
There you have it! My rundown/guide of coasters at Kings Island. If you have kids, they have so many cool kids’ rides that I didn’t mention here, and some pretty good food places, too. Do you have a favorite ride from Kings Island? Or a favorite theme park in general? Let me know, and have a great day!
10 thoughts on “Kings Island: What to See, What to Ride”
It’s been a long time since I’ve been to kings island but my favorite coaster was the racer and then the Vortex. The Beast was always jerky and I would get a headache after.
Oh, the Beast used to be one of the classic wooden roller coasters. It’s been a couple of decades since I did theme parks, but I’m a little surprised that smooth exist in the same sentence as wooden roller coaster. I will tell you, they stopped the Beast once on top of one of the big Hills so that we could watch the fireworks over the big forested area that used to be beneath it.
For flight of fear, I’m a little surprised that they slowed it down. At least they’re indoor roller coaster used to be the fastest one in the park, and it ran like 0 to 70 in that four or five seconds.
My favorite ride has been closed for about 25 years I believe it was called flight command, and it was a large multi-limbed spinning right with two person cars, Each of which had a joystick that you can use to raise and lower the car and move it back and forth all the way through inverting and doing barrel rolls. Sadly, the cars were not attached well, and over the years several fell off with predictable results
Nice review! I agree with your call on Diamondback. Smoothest roller coaster I’ve ever been on. I do have to stand up for the Beast though! Adventure seekers and wooden coaster enthusiasts need to give it a try. More than 30 years old and still the longest wooden coaster, big hills, tunnels, speed and built into the natural terrain like no other. Yes, it is a rough ride. So make The Beast your last ride of the night. It’s even more scary in the dark, and you only have to suffer the headache for the ride home.
Have to give a shout out to The Bat. Rode it once long ago, and if the line hadn’t been over an hour with rain threatening, i would have gone again. I like the hanging coasters.
I grew up in southeastern Michigan, and trips to Cedar Point were always highlights of the summer for me. That was an amazing place, or at least my teenage self thought so all those decades ago. But I didn’t (and still don’t) ride roller-coasters or other thrill rides. I don’t enjoy being scared, for one thing, and being whirled around in a rattletrap thing that I can’t control sounds like a fate worse than death. To be very honest, by the time I got to the third paragraph of your post, I was just skimming instead of reading, because even just your description of the various coasters at King’s Island is enough to give me the heebie-jeebies.
I am glad you enjoy it, though, and judging from the long lines at rides like that, you are clearly in good company. Thanks for the guided virtual tour!
I haven’t been to Kings Island since the early ’90s, and back then, my favorites were the Beast, the Racer … pretty much everything except the original Bat. (We would even ride the Beastie if the other lines were too long.) We didn’t trust the Bat even before it had problems.
But back then, wooden coasters were what you got. Nothing like what they have today – glad to hear that technology has improved substantially.
I love The Beast, but I’m a wooden coaster fanatic, likely due to growing up near Kennywood.
This is a neat column! I’m sending a link to my roller-coaster-enthusiast friend. We live in CA, but there’s no reason she couldn’t take the train to Ohio and treat herself.
Great review Athena. It brought up good memories for me – for Kings Island and Kennywood. Thanks.
A friend of mine (@davecobb) was involved in the design and construction of The Italian Job. He’ll be pleased to hear that you enjoyed it.