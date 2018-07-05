This picture pretty much sums up their relationship at this point.
In general the rest of the cats are slowly learning to tolerate Smudge, who to be fair does not make it easy for them by running right up them and getting into their respective furry faces, which they do not like at all. They’ll all figure it out eventually, I expect.
17 thoughts on “Smudge & Zeus”
I’m currently house sitting in a house where the established animals are also learning to live with a new animal…but the new animal in this case is a Great Dane puppy, so the cats and the turtle are both displeased and mightily outsized. The puppy is confused, but keeps blundering into attempts to make friends that are rebuffed because he is huge and clumsy and can’t *not* be in their space.
He’s still got kitten immunity which will help keep things peaceful while the older cats acclimate. Having had cats for a while, you know the older cats will be hissing & spitting one day & the next day they’ll be washing him. It looks like he is picking you to be his person, which is nice of him.
Elizabeth Mancz:
Well, I’m the one at home all day, so I’m sort of the default person. He’s super cuddly with all the humans, though.
Big cat, little cat.
“Hi, Zeus!”
“Go away, kid. Yer botherin’ me.”
Smudge: WANNA PLAY WANNA PLAY WANNA PLAY WANNA PLAY WANNA PLAY!!!
Zeus: FFS, not again…
@Julio, that reminds me of my childhood, With my younger brother going “Wake up, it’s play time”.
I’d read a picture book about Smudge and Zeus.
This happened to me when I brought home a tiny rescue. It took more than a year, but they have a wonderfully codependant relationship now. I’m sure it will happenmuch faster for you, as these things are usually about territory and you have lots of space, especially if you allow them outside.
How old is Zeus now? – tolerance can improve with age.
Death from Above.
Oh my. We have a new kitten & she does not pick up on social cues like hissing. Out of the 3 older cats, only one deigns to play with her, which mostly consists of her launching herself onto his face. One other cat, despite being like 5 times her size is deathly afraid of her & you routinely see him running for his life, with the kitten at his heels. My cat (the 3rd cat, and also the oldest of them all), hits the kitten exactly 2 times and then retreats to the top of an 8 foot cabinet where the kitten cannot reach (not for lack of trying). We finally got a pet enclosure & we zip the kitten in there for time-outs so the big cats can have some peace.
Poor Zeus.
A “vulture” is watching over him. :-)
Zeus: “Shut up about my bald spot.”
Goodness gracious, you adopted a Charles Schultz fan. http://peanuts.wikia.com/wiki/Fierce_Vulture
I’m amazed that no one has yet noticed that Smudge is Zeus’ “Mini-Mew.”
Meeee and my shaaadow…