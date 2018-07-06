Uncategorized

Keep Scott Pruitt Moist: The Dramatic Reading

John Scalzi5 Comments

I’ve been a fan of Alexandra Petri for a while now — she’s possibly the funniest person in newspapers today — but I think she went above and beyond with “Keep Scott Pruitt Moist,” a column that went up mere hours before the man resigned his position as head of the EPA, and which I think qualifies as an actual science fiction short story (one worth considering for awards, even). I liked it so much that I decided to make a dramatic reading of the column. With Alexandra Petri’s permission I am presenting it here. Enjoy.

 

5 thoughts on “Keep Scott Pruitt Moist: The Dramatic Reading

  3. I was kind of hoping this trainwreck would stay around until after the mid-terms.

  4. This deserves a Hugo AND a Pulitzer (both the original article and the dramatic reading).

