Store-Bought VS Food Network Recipe: Butternut Squash Soup

I fucking love soup, man.
Soup is the greatest food known to mankind. There’s so many different types, so many different flavors and endless possibilities as to what can be created. Some soups have grains, some have meat, some have cheese, it all depends. Some are chunky, some are creamy, and others broth-y. Honestly, you can make any kind of soup, it’s truly magical!
One soup I really love is butternut squash. It’s creamy, flavorful, and reminds me of my favorite time of the year, fall. Also, it’s orange. How many foods do you eat that are orange?!
So I decided to try and make some butternut squash soup from scratch. I love Food Network, so I usually use them for most recipes, and I found one for butternut squash soup here. While I was at Kroger getting the ingredients, I decided to pick up a box of ready-to-eat butternut squash soup to compare it to the homemade version. So I bought Imagine Creamy Butternut Squash Soup. It was just the first box of butternut squash soup I saw, so I grabbed it, I didn’t realize it was organic or anything. When I went to their website, it says it’s also vegan, kosher, gluten free, soy free, and dairy free! So that’s interesting. The homemade version was made with chicken stock and butter, so it does not meet the same qualifications as the Imagine one. The homemade one is on the right, store-bought on the left.
Anyways, I made both, and had my dad and friend taste test them. They both liked the homemade version better. The homemade version was much thinner, not creamy at all, weirdly gritty (like orange juice pulp kind of), and had chunks of onion in it. The store-bought was pretty thick, really creamy, definitely on the sweeter side (like a lot of nutmeg or cinnamon flavor), and overall pretty good.
So, by majority vote, the Food Network version wins, but I didn’t really like it. It was far too thin. The flavor was fine (make sure to add a lot of salt), and I liked the onions, but it just wasn’t what I was looking for in butternut squash soup.
What’s your favorite kind of soup? What’s the best recipe you know for butternut squash soup? Let me know, and have a great day!
Check out the Smitten Kitchen food blog- Deb’s recipes are always amazing, and she has a winter squash soup with gruyere croutons that is amazing! Really, the woman’s recipes are spot on, can’t miss! As for the grittiness- you could press the soup through a strainer to smooth it out; or, use an immersion blender (or regular blender, which I guess you probably did)…and cook it down a bit- that would thicken it up. The Kitchn food blog is another ‘can’t miss’ recipe site. I like these better than Food Network, especially Smitten Kitchen- they just seem to make recipes FOR people, which work.
I found a recipe for slow cooker split pea & ham soup that I absolutely love. It’s creamy, full of ham, and really yummy with sourdough bread. If you’re interested, I’ll be happy to share the recipe.
Here is my favorite :
Butternut Squash Soup (11 servings)
2- tbsp. vegetable oil
1- large onion cut into 1” pieces
1- tsp. ground ginger
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. ground mace
½ tsp. dry mustard
¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
¼ tsp. black pepper
1/8 tsp. ground red pepper
6- cups cubed peeled butternut squash (about 2 pounds)
2 ½ cups cubed, peeled sweet potato (about ¾ pound)
¾ cup sliced parsnips (1-inch thick)
5 (10 ½ ounce) cans low salt chicken broth
1- cup skim milk
Butternut squash peels easier if you cut it lengthwise remove seeds & place face down in casserole dish in 350 degree oven for 30 minutes. Use melon baller or grapefruit spoon to separate meat from skin. Substitute yams for sweet potatoes for slightly sweeter taste.
Heat oil in large stockpot over medium heat. Add onion & next 8 ingredients (onion through red pepper); sauté 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 5 minutes or until onion tender, Add squash, sweet potato, parsnips and broth. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer partially cover, 30 minutes or until tender.
Place 1/3 of vegetable mixture in blender or food processor; process until smooth. Pour puree into large bowl. Repeat procedure with remaining vegetable mixture until all is pureed. Return pureed mixture to stock pot, stir in milk. Cook over low heat 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring occasionally.
Mmmm soup. One of my favourite foods. Although it’s 100 degrees where I am today (California) so fall/winter soups don’t sound too appealing right now. In the summer, I’m all about the Pho.
I have to be honest. I hate soup. like, HATE. it’s just water with stuff thrown at it and only a little of that stuff actually making that into the pot. You seem to be lumping stuff in with “soup” that isn’t soup. It’s not soup if it’s lumpy or chunky, i’m pretty sure that stew, though I’m not a soupologist, so it’s really just my own opinion there. Soup leaves me hungry, isn’t very nutritional and sometimes tastes good, but usually is just damp flavored water.
Stew is thick and tasty and is usually best with corn bread. IMHO if I can’t stand a spoon up in it, it’s not worth eating.
My questions for you: how soon are you hungry after eating soup like butternut squash? Also, do you have mandatory side items for specific soups? I can’t eat a tomato bisque without having grilled cheese, a combination that I can thank my mother for, lol.
My favorite: https://cleverlynamedfoodblog.wordpress.com/2013/07/10/smoky-butternut-squash-soup/
I did the research and non-maple bacon works way better. I love butternut squash soup.
I am inordinately fond of legume-based soup, in all its many varieties. My spouse has the gift of being able to taste something in a restaurant and duplicate it at home, and he has developed homemade versions of several lentil soup varieties served by our favorite local restaurants that we absolutely love. He makes a mili dal that I could happily eat every day for the rest of my life, and his Charro Bean Soup (based on the pinto bean soups you get in Tex-Mex restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley) is to die for.
I don’t dislike butternut squash soup, mind you; it’s just usually sweeter and not as complex/interesting as I’d prefer. It’s fine as an appetizer or a side dish, but usually when we go to the trouble of making soup, it’s intended to be the main component of a meal, and I like something a bit more substantial, and more savory than sweet, as a main course.
Just before it’s finshed mix a Tbsp of Wondra Flour in bit water and add to the soup. Stir it in and let the soup simmer for several more minutes. Wondra is a miracle of modern science and will thicken any cooked liquid. It’s idiot-resistant* and nearly impossible to cause lumps. It thickens without getting gummy like corn starch or tasting flour-ey.
* nothing is truly idiot PROOF.
My favorite soup is Portuguese or Caldo Verde soup or as we affectionately called it when I was young – Swamp soup. Of course you can never find two Portuguese people who make it the same way. Some people put Kale, some make it with collard greens (my preference). Some people add beans, some don’t. It is all about individual taste. I grew up on this and there is nothing better than a bowl of this and a piece of Portuguese or Italian bread.
@tiki god: there is a continuum from thin soups to thickened broth to chunky soup to stew to a dish that simply has a slightly liquid sauce. meatball soup or matzah-ball soup or hot&sour soup are all more than a little lumpy, but in my view all are pretty clearly on the soup side of the soup/stew line. Coq au vin is basically a stew, heading toward “dish with a good deal of sauce” (which i don’t know of any good term for). But that line is at least as fuzzy as the line between “fantasy” and “science fiction”, and there is often no point in trying to place a dish in one category or the other.
Personally i am not very fond of cream soups or tomato soups — i want something with a meat-stock base, usually, and somewhat on the brothy side. (leek soup can be an exception) Pho can be good, or French onion, or hot&sour, or miso, or even classic chicken-noodle. (Pho is surely chunky, but I don’t know anyone who doesn’t think of it as soup)
“Soup is the greatest food known to mankind. ”
You would get along so well with my Dad. He would have soup for every meal if he could.
I love butternut squash too. The other favorites are clam chowder (or corn chowder) and chicken noodle.
For orange, you want rose hip soup.