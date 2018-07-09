Uncategorized

And Now, For Your Summer Monday Viewing Pleasure, My Backyard Maple

John Scalzi5 Comments

It’s very green. And yes, maples are generally best photographed in the fall, when they’re all blazed up in yellows and oranges, but I think there’s something to be said for the moment when they’re in the height of their green as well.

It’s been a beautiful summer around here so far. Hope yours has been, too.

5 thoughts on “And Now, For Your Summer Monday Viewing Pleasure, My Backyard Maple

  1. I live in the arid southwest. A lush green tree like that is a rare treasure here. Just looking at your photo is wonderful. I have tree envy. Not enough to want to live in the wet, humid conditions that allows a tree like that to thrive, mind you. But I still have tree envy.

  3. To be clear, I used the “auto tone” button on Photoshop and it brightened up the picture a bit. But it really is super super green right now.

  5. Great picture. Here in Hotlanta, I just hold on through the summer, dreaming of that first cool breeze of autumn. And having nightmares about climate change taking away our autumns and making our summers truly hellish.

