It’s very green. And yes, maples are generally best photographed in the fall, when they’re all blazed up in yellows and oranges, but I think there’s something to be said for the moment when they’re in the height of their green as well.
It’s been a beautiful summer around here so far. Hope yours has been, too.
5 thoughts on “And Now, For Your Summer Monday Viewing Pleasure, My Backyard Maple”
I live in the arid southwest. A lush green tree like that is a rare treasure here. Just looking at your photo is wonderful. I have tree envy. Not enough to want to live in the wet, humid conditions that allows a tree like that to thrive, mind you. But I still have tree envy.
Wow, any greener and it’d be in the lantern corps
To be clear, I used the “auto tone” button on Photoshop and it brightened up the picture a bit. But it really is super super green right now.
Shade! Nice.
Great picture. Here in Hotlanta, I just hold on through the summer, dreaming of that first cool breeze of autumn. And having nightmares about climate change taking away our autumns and making our summers truly hellish.