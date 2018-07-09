Athena and I are back at it again with another dive into the cinema’s sequel-mad summer, this time visiting Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to see what we think about dinosaurs this time around. We talk about the movie, the differences between the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films, and whether we’d ever go pay to see the dinosaurs ourselves.
Warning: Some spoilers in the podcast.
2 thoughts on “John and Athena Talk About Stuff, Episode Three: Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom”
You’ve got to see the first one just so you don’t miss Sam Neill who is in so much horrible stuff but this is a great chance to go back and see him be a wonderful crank. And Laura Dern. AND Jeff Goldblum? YOUNG(ish) Jeff Goldblum. Must be watched. Also, though, the book was a problem with the first movie because the grandfather in the book was an awesome character who is incredibly greedy and full of hubris (they fobbed this off onto the lawyer in the first movie, for comic effect, because who doesn’t love a dead lawyer joke? I WAS old enough to think that was dumb!) and so in the book, he dies horribly and deserves it (in a manner something like being poisoned and slowly pecked to death) and instead in the movie the grandfather is like “Oh my poor grandchildren, I never would have sent you guys in if I had known….. I thought it would be wonderful for everyone! Your parents are getting divorced and all I wanted to do was create fun times, for you and all the children in the world!” and those kids zip right away from Sam Neill who had heroically saved them, to their insane, megalomaniacal relative. That is not at all like the book :( But possibly they didn’t want to kill the guy off because they were anticipating sequels the whole time?
I like hearing about this because I was the perfect age and location for dinosaur mania in 1993. The good old days, when parents dropped their kids off at the mall for 6 hours with a 20 dollar bill. Well I watched the thing about 8 times and I still have this delusion that the dinosaur special effects were so amazing they can never be replicated or improved upon. Even the beginning scene is great with Sam Neill screwing up the brand-new computer setup that looks so incredibly lame now… and the kid at the beginning is so despicable that Sam Neill is practically forced to terrorize him with a fossilized raptor talon after making the mistake of mocking the potential ferocity of the velociraptor. “That’s as scary as a 6 foot turkey” the kid said. (25 years later, having spent some time outside of the nyc metro area, I now think that a 6 foot turkey might be quite intimidating. It could certainly cause a dreadful car accident! But that’s…finally off-topic. Sorry.) I was 12 when the first movie came out and I’d read Crichton and I was so excited! There wasn’t very much Young Adult to read so I filled in with, ya know, genre fiction. So I’m thinking about different ages also. I think the first movie of them all, plain old Jurassic Park caught me before I became too jaded to fully enjoy. I was little enough to find it funny instead of stupid with the ironic sign “When Dinosaurs Ruled The Earth” being ripped down by the big T. Rex at the end of the movie.
Athena, maybe I’ve explained enough (or too much) so you never have to sit through this whole movie with special effects that were awesome in 1993. Maybe I’ve made it worse than it is. But my take-away is a bit different: you should look out for Sam Neill wherever you can, even if it is dated. He’s in so much bad stuff (not just the fantasy things – odd roles, like he plays Kirsten Dunst’s American dad in a romantic comedy about professional tennis players – I’d skip that one although I found it fascinating for other reasons) but some of his performances are amazingly good. In this, he’s like a British Indiana Jones. (A New Zealander Indiana Jones. Whatever.)
Are you using auto levels during your recording? I notice that the room noise increases when no one is talking.