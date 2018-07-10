Hey, everyone! I’m writing a story that has Death as a main character, and it’s been really fun coming up with what I think Death looks like, what Death wears and sounds like, and basically Death’s personality overall.
In my head, Death is a guy with pale skin who wears pretty much all black, but is still somewhat stylish. He’s a little over six feet tall, and is insanely thin. His eyes are dark brown and his hair is black, and he has that fabulous kind of fluffy hair that all gorgeous immortals have. He’s quiet and doesn’t waste words; he’s a very busy person so he doesn’t want to waste time with small talk and unimportant things. Although he seems cold and uncaring, he possesses a lot of empathy but just doesn’t show it due to his field of work. Death has a big ass scythe with a blade made of obsidian and can shadow-travel. Oh, and he loves sweets! He doesn’t need to sleep or eat or anything, he just happens to love sweets.
So that’s my version of Death, and I’m curious what you all think. Is Death a skeleton with a scythe? Is she a badass goddess? Is he polite? Do they have long hair? Do they even have a form at all? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!
25 thoughts on “What Does Death Look Like?”
I have always liked Piers Anthony’s version of death from On a Pale Horse as well as Neil Gaiman’s Endless Death.
Was going to suggest she refer to P. Anthony also.
Death is your tour guide to the afterlife. Tour guides will be different for different attractions so it depends on what you think the afterlife is like
For me, Death will always be the woman with the ankh from the Sandman universe.
Ooohhh, I’ve never considered Death being a person. Are people drawn to your version of Death? Or do they avoid him? I imagine people being oddly fascinated by him.
I think that death looks like your next-door neighbor. Not someone you notice so much until something really big happens. Could pass you by on the street and you wouldn’t blink, wouldn’t even really notice. A person who is just there, in the background radiation of your life.
I’ve seen him/her/it a few times visiting friends and enemies in various war zones, and their expression was always one of surprise in that momen. Maybe you expect to meet, like in a hospice, and things are mutual and welcome. Inevitable. Those who hold out hope to make it through, even when they know it’s possible, always seem surprised though. Like stepping into traffic when for a split second you forgot to look that one last time, to find a car is unexpectedly bearing down on you. I think Death, is you, come to wrap things all up.
To me Death is played by John Dye from Touched by an Angel.
Death is a white dude?
I vacillate between Pratchett’s DEATH, the cowled guy with a scythe and glowing blue eyes and a death’s head grin, and gaiman’s goth girl. But in the few deaths I’ve been at, death has come as a friend, not to be feared.
Death has to process a large number of “customers,” in an event that’s monumentally important to the person but utterly routine and uninteresting to Death.
I’m thinking Death looks a lot like a call center worker, probably for a health insurance company.
I’ve done God, the Devil, and various demons and angels, but I’ve never done Death as a character. My inclination, off the top of my head: Wally Cox.
The Death of Rats, a.k.a. The Grim Squeaker.
That dude from The Mummy as the face in the wall of sand – enjoying himself tremendously as he runs people down and consumes them.
He plays chess with Max Von Sydow on a back-to-front chess board.
for me, death looks just like a normal person gender irrespective. They kind of just sneak up on you & well yes it is a surprise to the deathee.
Have you read the webcomic The Bright Side? It has a personification of death, and I highly, highly recommend it if you’re at all interested in webcomics. http://www.thebrightsidecomic.com/
I like the 70s Death from Family Guy; tie dyed robe and afro.
David Bowie is giving me a ride when it’s time to go.
They are very subjective. Death often looks like a grandparently sort of person to whoever seems them, gender and race usually the same as the person who seems them. More often dresses all in white, but sometimes in black and others in red.
I think it can’t be imagined.
When she will come, only then we will be know what it looks like but we can’t tell anybody. Because we will already have left the body. 😜😛.
Because of Gaiman and Pratchett I decided a long time ago I wouldn’t even try to go there.
One of my favorite video versions of a grim reaper (never quite sure if he was Death itself, or just a low level employee of Death) was played by Herny Rollins in a short film called “Deathdealer: A Documentary.”
There have been so many versions of Death, though. The Jamaican-accented Grimm pictured in this post is hilarious. Brad Pitt as Death in “Meet Joe Black” was … not hilarious … or scary … or even particularly interesting. Bill and Ted ran into him, as did The Animaniacs, and an unfortunate biker gang in Pratchett and Gaiman’s “Good Omens.”
In my mind, though, Death doesn’t need to speak (which, admittedly, makes Death a difficult character to include in a written work). Death can appear as anyone, but I think of Death as having such a deep understanding of who you were and what’s going to happen to you, there’s no need to say anything at all. Whether you fight Death or grudgingly accept it or welcome it, Death is there, ready to take your arm or your hand, a steady presence to guide you into whatever comes next.
Kinda like an usher at an old-time movie house, but with a more interesting wardrobe.
I’e never tried to imagine Death for myself. From popular culture, I kind of most related to three. Terry Pratchett’s Death – the classical tall skeletal dude with a scythe and a booming voice. Anubis from American Gods the TV series – the actor was awesome and again the booming voice. And the last one (I forgot where I read it and who the author was) was a short story where death was a boat or some other incongruous object. You’d be thinking, why is there a boat in the middle of the office – boom, you’re dead.
The one that comes to mind when you mention death as a character is Gaiman’s goth woman from Sandman. That said, I just thought about it for a moment, and for some reason Vincent Price’s visage popped into my head. I can totally see Vincent ushering me into the afterlife. A well dressed and distinguished elderly gentleman politely escorting me to the beyond seems about right.