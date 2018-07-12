My Three Sons, One a Parrot: A Twitter Story

It began innocently enough.
Enjoy tonight's sunset. pic.twitter.com/D8hg8iXbJX
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) July 11, 2018
MAKE ME
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 11, 2018
you tell him, chuck, he can't push us around anymore
— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 11, 2018
ACTUALLY THIS CONTRACT HERE SAYS I CAN
ENJOY THIS SUNSET
BOTH OF YOU
OR YOU'RE FIRED
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) July 11, 2018
FINE
THEN FIRE US
BUT YOU CAN’T FIRE US FROM YOUR FAMILY BECAUSE BOOM
we are your sons
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 11, 2018
(shock)
I ALWAYS KNEW IN MY HEART
LET US EMBRACE
ALSO YOU'RE FIRED@MykeCole IS MY SON NOW
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) July 11, 2018
joke's on you because Myke is a PARROT
— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 11, 2018
YES
I LOVE MY PARROT SON MYKE
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) July 11, 2018
GOOD, I HOPE YOU'RE BOTH VERY HAPPY TOGETHER
— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 11, 2018
JESUS CHRIST I LOOK AWAY FROM TWITTER FOR 30 MINUTES
— Myke Cole (@MykeCole) July 11, 2018
you're inattentive and that's why you can't survive in the wild
— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 11, 2018
Myke is domesticated now
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 11, 2018
LOOK AT HIS PLUMAGE
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) July 11, 2018
I don’t even know what the heck you all are talking about I’ve scrolled back up through all this and none of it makes a lick of sense
— Myke Cole (@MykeCole) July 11, 2018
Well, I mean, you're a parrot, Myke. Neither inductive nor deductive reasoning is your forte. But you are EXCELLENT at shelling sunflower seeds.
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) July 11, 2018
What a heartwarming tale of love and acceptance of Myke Cole, my son, who identifies as a parrot.
Postscript:
Belated cartoon: "Beautiful Plumage" for @scalzi @MykeCole @ChuckWendig @SamSykesSwears .Hope it was worth the wait :) Enjoy :) pic.twitter.com/r19VXQ6U14
— Lar – SDCC Booth 1231 (@lartist) July 12, 2018
Share:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
4 thoughts on “My Three Sons, One a Parrot: A Twitter Story”
Love the Monty Python reference!
It must be the heat…
Or the locale. Or both. Perhaps neither.
Does that mean that Myke is transavian?