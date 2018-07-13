Friday the 13th is a lucky day here at the Scalzi Compound, because I get to show off all these new books and ARCs to you. What here would you consider yourself lucky to read? Tell us all in the comments!
Friday the 13th is a lucky day here at the Scalzi Compound, because I get to show off all these new books and ARCs to you. What here would you consider yourself lucky to read? Tell us all in the comments!
9 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 7/13/18”
Is there currently available anywhere a collection of “blurbs” you’ve written for books over the years? An online collection of such would make interesting reading.
I LOVED City of Brass
The Conroy and Dunn, the Cooper and the Miyazaki book by Greenberg. The Smith I already have in ebook.
“The Day after Gettysburg” sounds interesting, and it would be fun to compare it with “Guns of the South”.
There were lots of titles reliant upon the word “of” in this pile. Is this a trend?
The Poul Anderson book – is that an omnibus or all the little stories and thoughts that complete that “world”? I had not heard of the series, in any case…I’m intrigued.
Hannah Greene & her unfeasibly mundane existence.
Sounds like a story about me but exciting.
@rktrixy The Poul Anderson is a separate series, not part of the van Rijn/David Falykn/Flandry universe. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Psychotechnic_League for details. i read it in the Tor reissue, but that seems to have been incomplete, and i may get this to have the missing items.
Hmmm, a whole bunch of authors I like: Conroy, Flint & Resnick, Anderson, Correia, Ringo
I’m reading HANNAH GREEN AND… right now.
I’m not sure I’m hooked by the main character situation, yet, but the writing is wonderful.
I’m with dagoldner – loved City of Brass and am looking forward to the next book in the series.
Not in your stack, but Walter Jon Williams fourth Dread Empire’s Fall book is coming out Tuesday. The title is “The Accidental War”. I haven’t pre-ordered yet because of the way Kobo deals with ebook pre-orders, but I will this weekend.