In other words, Smudge update! This little guy has been living it up here in the Scalzi compound and is being an adorable pain in the neck! He is the most playful kitten we’ve ever had, Sugar and Spice as kittens don’t even compare to how crazy this dude is. He loves chewing on cords, which is kind of an issue, especially since we have a lot of different chargers in this house. And he loves attacking literally any part of your body, not just toes, as most kittens do. He will straight up attack your hair or your thigh, totally unprovoked. He’s a real wild child.
But, as you can see, when he’s sleeping, he’s a little cuddly angel who does no wrong. He is also a major explorer! If you leave a door open, he will not hesitate to venture forth into the unknown. Smudge is also very unafraid of the other cats, even though they still largely dislike him. They hiss and bat at him, and yet he still charges at full speed towards them. He doesn’t take hints very well.
Well, anyways, enjoy this adorable picture of Smudge, and have a great day!
11 thoughts on “Smupdate”
Adorable!
He’s probably mishearing his name as ‘Smaug’ and thinks he’s a dragon.
What an excellent baby!
IME, he’ll grow out of eating cords in 2-3 years…
Ahhh the cute factor. Keeps adults of all species from murdering the young.
We’ve had a similar experience with Fiona, our crazy little torbie. When we talk about how crazy she is, people just say, “that’s how kittens are”. Which leads to: “No. You don’t understand”
My legs look like I was hit with shrapnel. Much like your dad’s arm.
Makes it even more interesting when mommy makes cat toys for her side job. You know, those cute crocheted thingies that smudge and the scamperbeasts chase after. Try manufacturing them with a kitten like smudge running around.
They are ALL cute as hell when they’re sleeping though.
–Neil (subject of the kitten kingdom, and worker at awesomemouse)
He’s grown!
I’m sure it helped with the scamperbeasts that they had each other to let out their crazies on. Less need to bother the grown-ups (cat or human). Sympathies on the cords – had a dog who did that.
Smudge is such a cutie!
I have one like that. She’s six years old now & is still a wild child. She weighs six pounds and likes to unleash all that wildness on Bob who is the size of a small dog. (He weighs 18# and is very tall for a cat.) She launches herself at his head, hanging on like a face-hugger trying to eat his ears. Poor Bob. He could just sit on her & teach her to respect her elders but instead he zips around the house, trying to throw her off. She can be relentless so sometimes she earns herself a timeout to cool off.
Ah, life with cats. So idyllic.
We have a Tuxedo cat named Fat Boy, and he has more personality than any three cats I’ve owned. Enjoy Smudge.
The Smudge updates and photos are some of the best parts of my day. You are also making me wish for another kitten.
Quite the character… “The Force is strong in this one!”
Nice photo too!
Thank you for taking this little spud into your family. I think he knew what he was doing when he showed up on your doorstep.
A big thank you as well to you and to your dad for posting videos and photos of Smudge. This world has gotten so hideous. Sometimes I really need to be uplifted and need a smile, and I get that from the Smupdates.