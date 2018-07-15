Hello everyone! Today I’m going to tell you about this awesome comic that a reader of this blog told me about (when I posted about Death as a character). It is a comic about the personification of death, otherwise known as Dee, befriending a teenage girl named Emily! They become besties and she teaches Death all about society, people, and life in general.

This comic is adorable and funny a lot of the time, and is mostly pretty light-hearted, a real slice-of-life sort of thing. Though there are times where it’s serious, and morals about the order of the universe come into play. There are also scenes that are very serious involving actual death, not just Death as a fun, awesome character.

I think my favorite thing is when Death and Emily talk about philosophy. They bring up a lot of good points and debate well, and it’s really interesting to hear what Death’s opinions on things are.

The Bright Side is ongoing, and has 580 some pages so far, so it’ll definitely take you a hot minute to read, but it’s been great so far! You can read it here (I linked to the first page of the comic, just hit the flower that says “next” on it to go to the next page).

You can also buy the first thirty chapters of the comic here! And you can follow the author/artist on Twitter.

I hope you enjoy this webcomic, I know I have been. And thank you to Michael for recommending this to me! Have a great day!