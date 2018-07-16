And Now a Brief Procedural Update on The Consuming Fire

What I'm working on today. pic.twitter.com/xYLRypfTev — John Scalzi (@scalzi) July 16, 2018

Which is that I got the first pass page proofs this morning and read the book through, front to back, for the first time since sending it in a month ago.

Folks, this book is really good.

Like, better than I remember it being when I sent it in. Which is not too surprising since when I sent it in it was 7am and I had been writing all night and my brain was the consistency of tapioca pudding. But even so.

It really moves. And it flows really well. And your favorite characters from The Collapsing Empire are back doing some pretty cool stuff.

Can’t wait for you all to read it.

Uh, in October. Sorry. But it’ll be worth the wait.