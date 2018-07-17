Or, as I noted elsewhere: “Tonight’s Sunset as a Hotel Room Painting.”
I think I could get at $25 for this!
Here’s what it look like zoomed out a bit:
We do have pretty skies here, I have to say.
3 thoughts on “Sunset 7/17/18”
Why do you always show sunsets, and not sunrises?
Because most sane people don’t get up at sunrise if they don’t have to?
That’s a spectacular sunset.Did you use a coloured filter on that first photo?