Sunset 7/17/18

John Scalzi3 Comments

Or, as I noted elsewhere: “Tonight’s Sunset as a Hotel Room Painting.”

I think I could get at $25 for this!

Here’s what it look like zoomed out a bit:

We do have pretty skies here, I have to say.

