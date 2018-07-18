I’m doing a thing this evening in Cincinnati, and usually when I’m in Cincy I head home because it’s drivable, but tomorrow I’m doing a thing in Kentucky, so it made sense to stay here in town. And then on Friday I head to Cleveland for another thing! I am just doing a lot of relatively local travel, is what I’m saying. This is the life of a writer who does not currently have a deadline.
How are you today?
9 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 7/18/18 : Cincinnati”
A thing in Kentucky? Is it public? Those of us in the Bluegrass state want to know…
For a minute I though maybe you were going to the Lost Art Press open day and I was going to be very jealous. But then I remembered that it was last weekend. And you’ve never said anything about being interested in woodworking so that makes it doubly unlikely.
It appears that your Scheduled Appearances page is stuck in 2017.
I just heard about this stop in between WorldCon and Bubonicon with you and MRK. For all I know, we might even be on the same flight to Phoenix from San Jose on Monday night.
https://www.poisonedpenevents.com/?ai1ec_event=john-scalzi-signs-head-on&instance_id=3482
“Thing 1. Thing 2. Thing….3?” – from the upcoming sequel The Cat In The Hat And The DNA Test.
Is that photo from the front window or the back window?
No offense to those living in Cincinnati but it is such a lovely city when viewed from a distance, say, from across the river, but up close and personal, I’ve noticed it’s starting to look a bit grimy the past several years. My wife and I used to love to spend time in Eden Park, watching the river far below, but last time we were there we felt lucky to have escaped unharmed. Indianapolis used to be a filthy – and dangerous – city but it has been cleaned up in the past twenty years or so and is now quite beautiful. Come on Cinci, clean up your act!
Sounds like you (or someone) planned your travel days with an eye to a bit of a mid-summer break. I hope it is restful, or at least fun, and that the hotels are better than average.
I am healthy today, thanks for asking, stressed at work as usual, and heading for an evening at my pottery wheel to decompress my head (I’ll compress the clay instead).
The world is too much with me.
I’m good. I’m currently wearing a birthday present, a “Scalzi’s Universal Blame Accepter” t-shirt ;)