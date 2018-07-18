You Deserve A Flower

Summer blooms. A post shared by Athena Scalzi ⭐ (@ascalzi98) on Jul 6, 2018 at 8:01pm PDT

Hey everyone, you all deserve a flower! What for? For whatever you think you did well on this week! Maybe you cleaned your room for the first time in months, maybe you did really awesome at your job recently, or perhaps you drew a really pretty picture. Whatever small or big thing you accomplished this week, I just want to say good job! Please enjoy this complimentary flower, and have a great day!