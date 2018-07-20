Another week of summer passed, another summer weekend on tap, and a perfect time to catch up to these new books and ARCs that have arrived at Scalzi Compound. Anything in this stack that you’d enjoy reading on a warm summer night? Let us know in the comments!
8 thoughts on “News Books and ARCs, 7/20/18”
I’m loving the title on the Petrie collection…
I didn’t know another McCaffrey was doing Dragon/Pern books. That might be interesting.
Amazon has been teasing for months with the “record of the spaceborn few” pre-order. Can’t wait for it to actually deliver and I don’t think I have before envied your ARC stack so much.
A 4th Dread Empire’s Fall book from Walter Jon Williams? YES!
Record of The Spaceborn Few is in my pre-order pile, just waiting…
That’s the second of her kids to write more Pern books, drkatbarber. Her son Todd has written some too. Nice guy – met him at DragonCon (Oh, that Gather with Emerald Rose as the entertainment and Anne there and all…it was magic!) some years ago – didn’t really dig his take on Pern personally. I’ll have to check out Gigi’s.
Definitely “Dragon’s Code” I have read everything in this series and it is the first entry from Anne’s daughter. Really wondering how it will go.
Walter Jon Williams definitely and interested in the take on Perl of McCaffrey’s kids.