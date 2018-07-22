That Tor Library eBook Lending Thing

Last week Tor Books announced that it would start windowing ebooks for libraries, which means that new ebook titles from Tor would now be available to libraries four months after their commercial release. So as an example, a book that’s released in August would be available to libraries in ebook form in November (print versions of the book will continue to be available on the official release date). Tor/Macmillan initially stated they’d seen some impact on retail sales because of ebook library lending, and is now participating in a study to dig deeper into the issue. Here’s a full writeup on this from Publishers Weekly, if you are interested in more details.
As I am a high-profile Tor author, people have been emailing me to ask what I think about the policy and/or to complain about it. I’ve been traveling for the last few days and doing events so I haven’t been able to dedicate any real brain cycles to it until last night, when I got home for good. Now that I have looked it over, I will tell you what I think, but I ask you to read completely to the end, as I will attempt nuance, and we all know how that goes.
My personal, first-blush reaction was that I’m not in love with this new strategy. I know my own personal sales, ebook and otherwise, and they’re perfectly healthy. Likewise as a supporter of libraries in general I like to see my work available to them, and to their patrons, in every format, on release day.
With that said, here are things to consider:
1. I am a bestselling author whose sales profile, length of contract and contractual compensation (both in amount and in scheduling) insulates me significantly from a lot of the immediate, first week/month sales pressures that most authors face these days. What works or is fine for me might not be what works or is fine for a new author who is trying to break into the field, or a mid-list author who needs to hit specific sales numbers to get that next book contract.
2. Tor says that it is noting a general impact on ebook sales because of library lending (its initial statement was more adamant about it, it appears, than some followups). I haven’t seen anyone’s sales numbers but mine, but I do know Tor’s data game is pretty strong — we use it to maximize my own sales and we’ve done a pretty good job there. Its data-mining history has some credibility for me.
3. Tor has not been a troglodyte either in how it proceeds with ebook tech (remember that it was one of the first major publishers to offer ebooks DRM-free) or in sales/marketing. It’s taken risks and done things other publishers didn’t/wouldn’t do, sometimes just to see what would happen. I have my own example of this: Tor’s ebook-first serialization publication of The Human Division and The End of All Things helped provide Tor with much of the data it used to build its successful Tor.com novella line.
So with all that noted, let’s go back to my first blush statement. I don’t think having day-and-date ebook library lending has had a detrimental effect on my own sales situation. I’m also aware I’m not in the same situation as most authors with regard to sales and attention. Tor has a financial and fiduciary duty to sell books, for itself and for its authors. If Tor wants to try a pilot program to window ebook library lending to find out what impact it has on its sales in general, as much as I don’t think it makes sense for me or my books, I also recognize I don’t see all the data Tor sees across its entire line. I’m also willing to believe, based on previous experience, that Tor is neither stupid, excessively greedy, nor unwilling to make changes if the data tells it something different than what it expects.
So: okay. Try it and see what happens. Then use that information moving forward.
In the meantime, things to remember: First, the print versions of books will still be available to libraries on release day, i.e., your library can still have the book(s) available when they come out. Let your library know you’re interested in the books so they can order print copies. Second, if you exclusively get ebooks from your library, waiting sucks but while you waiting there are lots of other books and authors to fill that interim. Read widely! Try new stuff! That time does not have to pass idly, I assure you. Third, whatever you think of this new tactic, remember at the bottom of this is a publisher trying different things so the authors whose work you love get compensated (and the publisher too, let’s be clear). Sales do matter for whether you get more books from an author, and whether an author gets paid enough for the books to write more of them.
Finally, a small plea: I get that people complain to me about Tor policies and practices, since I put myself out there and am accessible and I am basically a franchise player for my publisher. That’s totally fair, and I’m happy to be that; I’ve passed along the complaints and kvetches you’ve sent to me, and I’ve also shared my own thoughts on the matter. But if you’re contacting other Tor authors about this, please please please be kind to them. They didn’t have any say about this pilot program, can’t do much to change it at this point, and might feel they can’t respond for whatever reason. Not everyone feels, shall we say, as insulated from consequence when they open their mouth as I do, and making authors feel neurotic about things over which they have no control is not going to do them or you much good. Practice empathy, please.
Or, even better, let Tor and Macmillan know directly what you think. They’ve set up an email for you to do just that: elending.feedback@macmillan.com. That’s going to be so much more effective than making some poor author twitchy. Please tell Tor and Macmillian what you think! Straight to the source! Thanks.
I can see this being a high-emotion subject for some folks, so, notes:
1. Be polite, and polite to each other, please.
2. Please don’t use this as an opportunity to get on your personal soapbox about The Demise of Traditional Publishing and/or How Self Publishing Is The Only Way and/or Surely Tor Is Doomed Just Like I’ve Been Saying For Years, etc. It’s not, it’s not, and trust me, it’s not. Try to stick to the topic at hand, please.
3. Likewise, as cathartic as it might be to post here about boycotting Tor/Macmillan until they dump this program (as I’ve seen suggested elsewhere), let me suggest to you that such proclamations would be more effective sent to Tor/Macmillan directly at the email noted at the end of the entry than they would be posted here. The Tor/Macmillan brass will not be loitering in this comment thread, I assure you.
4. Just in case it needs to be noted further than it was in the piece: I was not part of the decision-making process of this initiative, nor did I know anything about it until information about it was released publicly this week. I have noted to people at Tor that I’ve received comments about it. They are aware of what those comments have been. And while I’ve expressed my own opinions (which, unsurprisingly, mirror what I’ve noted here), I don’t expect my opinions to move any needles over at Tor, since this decision was made based their own data, rather than entirely on managerial whim. I do believe if it has a negative effect that they will course correct (and if it has a positive effect, that you will see this sort of windowing grow).
For the record, I’m still waiting to read Head On as an ebook from my local library, because the waiting list is very long. Not getting something right away is the price I pay for expecting it to be both free and convenient. Having an extra time cost from the publisher is annoying, but Tor knows that, and they’re hoping that it will sometimes be annoying enough that I’ll give them more money instead.
But I have a choice to buy; not everyone does.
This strikes me as similar to the policy of studios withholding release of DVDs to Redbox. I understand the reason, but I think it’s an attempt to hold back the technological tide (and Redbox will largely disappear in another decade, I think).
Personally, I don’t think this will have much effect on Tor’s sales. Library patrons already wait months or even up to a year to get ahold of books and movies they want but don’t want to pay for. They’ll survive a few more months. The one thing the vast majority won’t do is buy the book if they weren’t going to buy it anyway.
The other thing they’ll do is complain to library workers, especially if there’s no placeholder record in the system that allows them to get on the hold list for when the item does become available. Many patrons grumble about how long they have to wait, but they really don’t like it if they can’t even get on the waiting list before the book is released.
Tor has not been a troglodyte about ebooks, but Macmillan certainly has been anti ebook in the past. I dropped a number of their authors years ago when the whole agency pricing thing first started, and still haven’t gotten around to catching up on books I missed during that period.
But…setting my bias as far aside as I can, I have mixed emotions about this experiment. I really want authors to make money. Unfortunately , I can no longer read paper books due to health reasons. Same health reasons have cut my book budget substantially, and so yes, I do get some ebooks from the library. As such, I know the process pretty well. My library will often get multiple ebook copies for a popular new release, and even then, the day it becomes available, the waiting list may reach 100 people long. This means those people are already waiting months for that book.
Would they buy it if they had to wait even longer? That’s what Macmillan is hoping, I’m sure. For my part, not bloody likely. My autobuy list and budget are maxxed out already. There are plenty of other books out there to read, and most likely, I’ll simply forget about that book entirely. If the author is lucky, I’ll remember to look for it later, but (see above) it’s not uncommon for me to drop an author altogether for months or years if I can’t at least get onto a waiting list for a new release.
Waiting, say, six weeks to release copies to the library, so first month sales are less impacted? I can understand that. But mostly, I suspect there won’t be a significant improvement to Macmillan’s overall sales by doing this. The impact will simply be fewer books in the hands of those who can’t afford to buy them anyway.
Man, libraries are catching shit from all sides this week, aren’t they?
“First, the print versions of books will still be available to libraries on release day”
I have no dog in this fight directly, because I purchase ebooks (in fact I usually pre-order a lot.) And I’m a major consumer – an outlier on the bell curve. I usually have anywhere between 2 and 6 ebooks appear on my Kindle every Tuesday. I own about 4000 Nookbooks (purchased over a dozen or more years and many ported from Fictionwise.) And another 3000 Kindle books.
That said, many people in my age group (mid 60s) are becoming more dependent on ebooks for ease of reading (print size adjustment) and are dependent on libraries for access to most ebooks. This new policy penalizes older people and the economically disadvantaged.
I also think there may be some people who use this to justify seeking out pirated versions of ebooks.
For reasons related to my disabilities, I’ve mostly stopped getting physical books. It’s hard to hold them open for long without hand/arm/shoulder pain, and when my eyes get in on the act, having text I can’t backlight, magnify, or change the font on makes them much less accessible to me.
I’ve switched almost entirely to ebooks and audiobooks, and it really sucks for me & others like me, who use these more accessible formats, to be told it’s not as important for us to get access to That Book We’ve Been Eagerly Waiting For. A whole lotta disabled folks are living in government-mandated poverty, and libraries are the only real option for getting to read the Hot New Thing that’s come out.
I get that there are a lot of layers involved in this, but it just doesn’t feel like people with disabilities were considered in this at all. Which, well, par for the course, I suppose.
@SteveC – well, it’s actually more like movies being in the theater first… then on iTunes at the same time as Blu-ray Discs…. but for sale only. THEN, sometime later, they are rentable. And THEN… even later… they might come to a streaming service. Each phase makes the movie more easily available for less money. Technology really isn’t the driver.
On ebooks… I think the 4 month window is too long. 1 month feels more friendly to people who rely on ebooks from their library, maybe 2. I would be surprised if early sales are affected much by people who have already waited 60 days.
The ‘read more widely’ appeal, btw, is only so valid. If I’m waiting for, say, the new John Scalzi, reading other things while I wait isn’t quite the point… I want the new Scalzi! That said, if I couldn’t afford it I’d just treat it as not released.
Finally, would love to see more price experimentation. New releases from Neal Asher, for example, start at $15.99 which is a lot of money. I don’t want to start the ‘ebooks should be priced at….” thing, but I’m surprised that publishers aren’t trying other pricing strategies than simply mirroring how the do hardbacks, trades and then MM paperbacks. Some people go to the library for their books because the pricing can be very high on release. Then again, I do see a lot of “today only, X is $2.99!” sales too.
Why not have a clause in your contract with Tor that ebook versions of your books will be made available the same day they are on sale to the public? As a successful author, I would think you have some leverage in this.
Benjamin:
This will be an excellent idea when I am next up for contract negotiation, sometime in 2026 or 2027.
I read paperbacks exclusively for most of my life, then graduated to hardcover and I’m now fully into ebooks (including from the library). Waiting a few extra months for a book I’m looking forward to has been part of my reading experience for most of my life. I see this as a similar strategy and, while it’s an adjustment as a reader, it makes sense.
I understand the reasoning, but 4 months is just too long, especially since the wait lists for borrowing ebooks tend to be much longer than for paper. Like others, I often find it difficult to read physical books due to type size or weight. I’m also on a limited budget – I can’t afford to buy books I don’t know I’ll like. However, I’m a re-reader, so if I like a book a lot I’ll buy a copy of the ebook.
This also raises a question – why single out ebooks? If you think you’re losing sales to libraries, shouldn’t you also window physical books? My library usually gets the physical books first, anyway (many times they don’t order the ebook until someone requests it), so I get on the waiting list for those right away and then request the ebook if the type’s too small or the book’s too heavy. So if you window the ebook and not the hardcover, I’ll read the hardcover and still not buy the book until I’ve read it and decided I want to own it.
I think I will wait four months to buy a new TOR/Macmillan book … if enough of us do maybe they’ll see a sales spike at 4 months and a day and put it all together.
It’s not as if Tor announced they’d NEVER release e-books to libraries so it’s just a matter of waiting like you would for something on hold. Tempest in a tea pot.
My local library is a location of a small, regional network for our county. I know that even though ebooks tend to have longer wait lists I may wait the same length of time for a paper copy, many times it has to come in on an inter library loan. If I can wait-list a book, then the extra delay won’t really make a difference since I’ll probably be waiting quite a while anyway. I will have forgotten I was on the list, so when notified it’s like a gift from past-me. (Ebook pre-orders are the same way)
I don’t have any urgent need to read things right when they come out, and I’m not bothered by spoilers (for the most part).
All that aside – hey folks who borrow ebooks, finish them, and then don’t bother to “return” them but just leave it to expire on it’s own, some days later… maybe check the software/apps you use and see if you ~can~ return them? Help shorten the gap for people downlist?