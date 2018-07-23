Beat Saber: AKA the Coolest Game Ever

Hey, everyone! Hope you all had an awesome weekend. This weekend, thanks to my friend, I got to try virtual reality. More specifically, I played Beat Saber for like, three hours, and my arms are extremely sore.

Beat Saber is this awesome rhythm game where you basically have two light sabers, red in the left hand and blue in the right, and boxes fly at you, and the goal is to slice the boxes with the correct saber in the correct arrow-direction. It has mostly techno songs, as those are generally the fastest, craziest songs with the most intense box-slicing.

If you’ve never tried VR before, it is a whole ‘nother experience. In Beat Saber, there are obstacles sometimes, like walls you have to dodge, and let me tell you, when the first wall came at me, I almost screamed. You really feel like you’re about to get hit by something, it’s so immersive!

I know it sounds kind of lame, just hitting boxes, but watch these videos and I guarantee it’ll change your mind.

Those are all on expert, by the way, so don’t be daunted if it looks too crazy to be physically possible.

Anyways, if you get the chance to play VR, you should definitely try it, if not for the game, at least for the experience.