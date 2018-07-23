Being Seen at Worldcon

A Twitter thread on the recent contrempts at Worldcon 76, where many newer writers (including some Hugo finalists) were not represented on the initial programming slate:
On the initial schedule, I was programmed for a panel and for a kaffeklatsch; I’ve written to the programming folks to let them know I was taking myself off programming to let other folks who were not previously on programming have a shot. I’ll still be around.
Thank you for all you do for this genre. <3 I hope there are some new faces at Worldcon for everyone to get to know.
I won’t be there, but thank you for doing this–well said.
I don’t envy the staff in charge of programming. There are so many things to represent and only so much facetime to allot.
I think it’s admirable of you to release your programming slots, John, in pursuit of allowing the newer set, the different set, their chance to share their time and knowledge and perspective with the wider audience. One can only hope it means further enabling the next great writer who’ll shake up the genre.
I also think there’s a balance to be had (as with all things!). In this case, while it is definitely important to highlight the newbies — it’s speculative fiction! Isn’t the whole point to have an eye toward the future? — it’s also important to showcase those who have been there and done that. As a newbie myself, I know it’s important for me to feel like this is a group that I belong with, and it’s harder and far more intense if instead of being there to learn the craft from those who have succeeded at it, or struggle to continue with it, I have to take on a performative role.
Either way, I hope for the best for this year’s Worldcon and look forward to the final programming!
Have you considered hosting a (smallish?) con of your own?
I did. It was called the Nebula Weekend, when I was the president of SFWA. I did it by outsourcing everything to more competent people, and then being around to sign checks.
I watched this unfold on Twitter last night.
The lack of Hugo finalists (suspiciously non-male and non-white) on panels was the least of it. Some panels were apparently ripped off from proposals submitted by others and given to others, the mis-gendered and unauthorized bios and photos, and the general lack of communication from programming to applicants (IT’S THREE WEEKS OUT FOLKS) just seemed amateurish to the extreme.
John, I applaud your attitude of paying it forward. We need more of that in this world. I do like your books.
Fair enough. I suppose my point was that I’d be happy to attend a con you curated that was aimed at your fans in particular.
2006 was my first WorldCon, and meeting you was one of the highlights. I had not heard of you before that, but had read all the nominated works and really enjoyed Old Mans War. We got to talk twice and I was highly impressed with you as a person as well as a writer. I got to go to some of your panels and found that you were also someone who improved the panels you were involved with. (Not the case with many otherwise wonderful writers)
That being said, I agree that one of the joys of going to WorldCon, as well as other cons, is meeting the new writers just entering this sphere. At the very least everyone nominated needs a chance to be out there where they can meet and greet and get a chance to show there stuff.
Making the decision to drop off a panel in hopes of allowing some other worthy nominee to be presented is not only a good thing to do, it is the right thing to do.
Thank you
@Kufat: JohnCon!!