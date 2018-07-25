The Love-Hate Relationship With Travel

Who doesn’t love traveling? Everyone loves a good vacation; so many amazing places to go, spectacles to behold, adventurous things to do, traveling is enriching and can be super awesome! Unfortunately, traveling is also expensive, and tiring, both physically, mentally, and emotionally.
Personally, traveling is one of my favorite things to do. It’s so nice to get away from Bradford, and in most cases, the farther the better. But one thing I loathe is packing. I don’t know why, but I seriously struggle to even function as a human being when packing is on my to-do list. After managing to pack, the stress of the airport comes next, and that’s really everyone’s least favorite part, I think.
Which is worse: waiting in line at security, waiting in line to board the plane, or waiting in your seat to take off? Trick question, they all suck. Even after you get off the plane, your stresses aren’t over yet, because then you either have to take a bus to the car rental place or get a taxi, and then check in to your hotel, blah blah blah, when does the fun part start?!
So, yeah, I can understand why someone wouldn’t like traveling very much, but I believe the stress is beyond worth it. It’s worth it when you’re standing at the top of the Freedom Tower, looking out over New York as the sun sets, every window gleaming and golden. And it’s worth it when you’re parasailing over water clearer than crystals, or when you see a 2,000 foot tall waterfall. It’s worth it when you try foods you’ve never even heard of before; at least, that part is important to me, maybe not so much to someone who isn’t totally obsessed with food.
The point is, there is so much to see in this world. There’s oceans and mountains and everything in between, and I intend to see as much of it as possible.
In case you didn’t know, I’m in New York right now! Brooklyn, specifically. I’m so happy to be here, but it’s also super overwhelming. Does anyone else have the problem of everything looking the same? There’s a million different shops and buildings, but I feel like every deli or corner store looks the exact same, it’s very disorientating. I can’t figure out the subway, the traffic is terrible, and there’s a thousand people to move out of the way of on the sidewalk. But I’ll be darned if I don’t enjoy every minute of being here!
Thank you to everyone who commented on my previous post about New York, your recommendations were super fun to read and I will definitely take some of them into consideration when planning what all I’m going to do while here. I will be sure to post about any amazing restaurants I try or spectacular things I see throughout the week.
Where’s the best place you’ve ever traveled to? Do you hate flying or several day long car trips more? Anyways, hope you all have a great day!
It’s the stress leading up to traveling that gets me, not the traveling itself. I’m obsessive about having my flight info, rental car info, hotel info, etc., printed out and within easy reach at all times. Once I’m on the plane, though, I’m fine. Also, I don’t hate several days in the car at all. Some of the best vacations we’ve ever had have been road trips.
I am 42 and in my life I’ve been all over the Continental U.S. on road trips with various members of my family. We’ve lived in Indiana, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, and now Maryland and we’ve taken trips from all of them. Coast to coast with the notable exception of everything north of Kansas and west of Illinois and Wisconsin. Which is a pretty big part of the country I’ve not visited.
I have never left the country. I may not ever, as it would be very expensive and I loathe flying. I am an extremely big person, 6’6″ and built like a football player. I’ve never been anything but uncomfortable on planes. They just aren’t built for someone my size. The upgraded seating options would add even more prohibitive expense. That said I’d love to visit many places around the world, I have enjoyed exploring the history of the places I’ve visited here at home.
Athena, I like how you’re honest about New York. I feel like I’m on Live Journal, anyways, here’s a different perspective:
On road trips I like hotels, for air trips I like flying: I guess the novelty hasn’t worn off yet. Partly because I did neither until years after I was an adult. My family took no vacations, only “staycations.”
Part of the reason I like hotels (besides being a science fiction fan who likes any half futuristic architecture) is that I can watch cable TV, and the science fiction channel. At home I only do DVD’s, not cable, nor even “peasant TV.” (Mainly to manage distractions, but also to save money)
I grew up in the country, and so on long road trips, rather than hike on trails from the highway, I’d rather go into small town second hand book and used clothing stores.
I’ve generally found packing easy. Count the days. Razors = days/2, shirts = days+1, socks = days*s, underclackers = days+1. Trousers = days/5.
Air travel… just no. Not the 600mph in a tin can at 5 miles up thing. But the low-pressure, uncontrolled-lighting, small-seats, turn-up-3-hours-early, queue-for-security-theatre, 20-miles-out-of-the-way-each-end experience… no.
I have the good fortune to live in Europe (at least, for the next 8 months. :( ), and there are still a few sleeper trains around. My best travel was one that didn’t quite go as planned, due to French train strikes:
Home to London to Paris. Overnight stay opposite the Gare de Lyon, with some of the best seafood I’ve ever had in a randomly-chosen restaurant on the Rive Gauche. Paris to Zürich by TGV. Zürich to Milano, through some of the most spectacular scenery and impressive engineering I’ve met, via the Gotthard tunnel. Milano to Venezia Santa Lucia, with the Dolomites always on the horizon. Then a short walk (via the Ponte degli Scalzi, in a nod to our host) to the hotel for 7 days in Venice.
Finally, return journey from Venice to Torino, through the Simplon tunnel, and down the Rhone valley, via even more spectacular scenery, through Montreux and Genève, back to Paris for another overnight before getting the train back home in the afternoon.
Overall, a far more civilised and relaxing method of travel than tin cans with wings.
I travel the best way possible: on my own sailboat. That way I can take my home with me and still see the wonders of the world.
I love road trips, especially with my son. My favorite was when we spent a month driving coast to coast when he was 12 and had a wonderful time (it was my 3rd cross-country trip, his first). We’ve also done two day drives to vacation with friends in various places. Of course, it’s more fun when you aren’t racing to drive as far as possible in 10 hours – being able to stop and see the sights (and sites) is great. And at every stop, the first thing we looked for was a book store.
I traveled solo to New York, last month. As disgusting as the humidity was, and how crowded Manhattan was, I just loved being there. The fact that I was able to go wherever I wanted and do what I wanted was liberating. In fact, I walked everywhere. Also, it was the first time in years since I’ve been on a plane. No matter, I was happy to be in a new city by myself. It was actually no joke that a week in NY isn’t long enough to see everything, but I still made the best of it. I loved the Water Taxi Tour, including the Flatiron District. Well, I definitely want to go back. Perhaps next year. :)
Several years ago a relative in the midwest (I’m in CA) had a stroke and wasn’t expected to survive. I made emergency plane reservations, rushed home, and packed a suitcase. My wife was nice enough to set out clothes for me so I didn’t have to think about it. Flew out that night, rented a car, drove to the farm.
Next morning, go to get dressed, only 1 shirt. No underwear. Did I mention my relatives live on a farm in the middle of nowhere? Nearest place to buy clothes was a 30 minute drive away, I was waiting by the door when they opened.
Turned out my wife was putting away laundry, and that’s what I grabbed thinking she’d laid out clothes for 4-5 days.
I think the best place I’ve ever visited was Prague, Czech Republic. We spent the whole time in Old Town and it was glorious. I don’t mind the packing, the airport, or the waiting to take off. It’s all part of the fun of traveling for me. I don’t like the packing again before leaving, but hopefully, the next time I have to go somewhere I’ll have fewer things to bring. Have a great trip!