A Little More On Recent Worldcon Stuff

I just did a tweetstorm about the recent contrempts involving Worldcon. As many of you know, there was a dustup about programming (among other issues) for which the head of the Worldcon apologized and took action on, including bringing in a team headed up by Mary Robinette Kowal to help fix things. Here’s what I wrote about that, formatted here in essay form.
Also, while I’m on the subject of the Hugo and Worldcon, I see some various turdlings out there are gleeful about the recent dustup re: the Worldcon program. “The SJWs are eating themselves!” is the basic line of the turdlings. In fact, something entirely different happened.
Which was: When the problems cropped up (and they did) and people started to complain (and they did), the Worldcon, within a day, acknowledged that various mistakes had happened and actively moved to correct those mistakes. Not perfectly or instantly, but it still happened.
Which is what you want to happen! In an ideal world, mistakes don’t get made, but we don’t live in an ideal world and none of us is our ideal self. The next best thing is, when mistakes are pointed out, you move to fix them and to learn from them.
The turdlings who are gleeful at the Worldcon’s temporary woes don’t care about anything other than an institution they dislike and tried (or are still trying) to sabotage having a stumble. That’s because they’re basically awful, whiny menchildren. No surprise there.
Many folks who like or feel invested in Worldcon weren’t pleased about the stumble, and moved prior to the Worldcon itself to help address the problem by offering up their programming slots to folks who didn’t have them. This exemplifies the best aspects of the SF/F community.
What is not laudable about people saying “it’s important that we have more and different voices in the mix, and I’m ready to share my time and space to make it happen”? Is this not what you would want to see?
“It’s just virtue signaling!” One, it’s okay to signal that you support bringing new people and perspectives into the genre’s mainstream. Two, giving up your space to make space for others isn’t just signaling, it’s action. Yay, virtue actioning!
Equally as important, the folks running this year’s Worldcon, the premier lit-focused convention in the genre, listened and followed up with action of their own, and took help offered to change for the better. Mistakes were made, but action to improve is worth noting.
This action is not caving or retreating or [insert other negative spin here]. It’s *learning*. There’s more work to be done, and not everything will be done perfectly, but the situation is already better than what it was a few days ago. Worldcon 76 wants to be better. Good.
We all stumble, and the test is what we do after. We’re seeing some people point and laugh, because that’s who they are. We’re seeing others use their position to help, because that’s who they are. And we’re seeing an organization trying to improve, because that’s what IT is.
So, yeah. A lot of people in science fiction and fantasy have revealed themselves in the last few days. It’s been instructive. For myself, I can say I’m supporting Worldcon 76 trying to be better, and supporting those working to make it happen.
With three weeks left before Worldcon, the entire episode sounds like an accordion-pleated train-wreck.
If people can’t learn from their mistakes and earn credit for progress, they have no reason to make progress.
There’s a thing going around FB the basically boils down to – don’t punish the behavior you wish to see. i.e. Sighing “Finally decided to join your family, I see”, when your kid shows up to the dinner table on time.
Pedro:
It could have been. With Mary on board, I think the train has a reasonably good chance of making it into the station.
I know this Worldcon’s organizers in passing, and every single interaction has reinforced my image of them as thoughtful, well-intentioned people. This type of graceful response and willingness to admit mistakes and correct them is entirely in keeping with what I would expect from them. Would that all of us dealt with our inevitable screw-ups as forthrightly.
Yes. Adding Mary is, indeed, a substantive solution.
Lots of cringeworthy stuff was done by folks…and doing all this work to help fix is a necessary (though not necessarily sufficient) step forward. You’re not going to get 100% trust back all in one fell swoop, but it’s a long step forward.
Part of the “caving/retreating” thing comes from the reactionary’s tendency to respond to being called on any sort of error by doubling down on it. Anyone who does otherwise, they will try to paint as weak and “flip-floppy”.
Interesting situation, glad the problems are being fixed. I’m not part of that world (thank goodness). I keep seeing a lot of politics going on to diminish others. Perhaps some people are desperate to try to make a name for themselves. What ever it is, it is mean spirited and exclusive. Hopefully the con will go well.
Virtue signalling is only a reasonable critique when the action in question is ineffective at actually helping. When that criterion is met, then it is especially appropriate when the action is optimized for being seen. If the action is reasonably effective at helping, and especially when the action reduces exposure, the virtue signalling critique is vapid.
Er… ‘valid’ :D
Oops… the critique may be vapid, but the action itself is valid.
I agree with everything, but add this: there is room for just about everyone on a Worldcon program. I’ve been to lots, worked in programming on some. Program participants are like jello: there’s always room for more. While it is a kind gesture for you to drop your slots for those who are left out, I informally (and respectfully) suggest it just might be even kinder to add these folks to panels – as a 5th or 6th even – in which you’re participating. Because like it or not, you are a big deal, and you have an audience. Nearly any non-puppy writer would be thrilled to be on a panel with you. Sharing your audience just might be better than giving away your spot. Might. It’s a thought.
Lemmingpudding: I’m inclined to agree that it does more to attract an audience if a panel is anchored by a well-known draw, which means more people will now get acquainted with the newer or less-known people on the platform.
“Virtue Signaling”: what shitty people call a good deed.
See also “Politically Correct”
Mike Glyer: I’m thinking out loud again. And I’m about to argue with myself. In this particular case, that may not be true. I imagine that panels exploring the issues raised, particularly presenting the people who raised them, would be packed, whether those people are well known or as obscure as me. I, for one, would like to hear what they have to say.