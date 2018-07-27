Crab Cakes, Ocean’s 8, the Ferry, and the Republic of Booza

Hello, everyone! I hope you have all been having a fantastic week, I know I have been! New York has been awesome so far and it hasn’t rained nearly as much as I thought it would, so that’s a plus.
Honestly, I haven’t done too much. I’m generally a pretty lazy person, so I might go see/do one or two things a day, but I’m not one of those people that wakes up at 8am to cram in as much activity as possible. So far, I had spaghetti at a friend’s house, went to Battery City and saw the Hudson and Brookfield Place, had some awesome crab cakes at a place on the waterfront called Miramar, and took a ferry to Williamsburg, where I tried the Republic of Booza’s ice cream.
The ferry ride was great, I love traveling by water. The unsteadiness of the boat makes it fun to walk around, and the sun was setting when we rode it, so I got an awesome view of Manhattan and Brooklyn. I also got to see the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridge while on the ferry, which was a super cool perspective of them.
I saw a video for the Republic of Booza on Facebook like, two days ago, and really wanted to try it. In fact, that’s the only reason we even went to Williamsburg at all. Sadly, I didn’t like it that much. Ice cream is my favorite food, but I just didn’t like their ice cream that much. It was a cute little shop and the employees were super nice, it was just not the greatest ice cream I’ve ever had, y’know? So, kind of bummed about that, but the trip to Williamsburg was really cool, so it was worth it.
I also saw finally saw Ocean’s 8. I just have to say, that movie was so flippin’ awesome! I didn’t know what to expect from it, since I haven’t seen the other ones, but it was so much better than I ever expected. The cast is amazing, the plot is great, it’s super funny, not predictable at all, and the characters are all badass! It makes me want to watch the other films of the franchise, but I doubt they’re as good as this one. I highly recommend this movie. Also, the movie theater I saw it in was more than one story! Wild stuff.
Anyways, like I said, I haven’t really done too much, just been chilling and hanging out, which is really what I came to do. Today, I’m going to the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, and other than that, I’m not really sure, but I guarantee I’ll find something! Have a great day!
13 thoughts on “Crab Cakes, Ocean’s 8, the Ferry, and the Republic of Booza”
It sounds like you travel the way I like to. I get exhausted if there are too many things crammed into a single morning or day. I love going places to spend time with people I like, and whatever we do together makes it worth the trip. I’m enjoying your pictures and stories…sorry to hear that the ice cream didn’t live up to the hype, though.
Try the Circle Line Tour – it’s a ferry ride around Manhattan and a great way and lazy way to see a lot of the city.
Going up the Empire State Building is surprisingly cool too.
Looks like fun! Technically I am in that last picture.. that’s my office on the left. :-)
I’m a big fan of heist movies, and I really enjoyed Ocean’s 11, but for some reason I haven’t felt any particular desire to see any of the other films in the franchise. Something about turning the one-off into an ongoing series…I guess if you approach each film as a stand-alone it’d be okay but seriously, what insurer would touch that casino after a while?
Is a crab cake what a crab gets for its birthday? . . . but someone else is saying that it signifies no more birthdays for the crab. Puzzling . . .
Glad you are enjoying yourself. The BBG is lovely!
Come on down to the Grand Strand here in SC. If you want to tour something historical we can move a bit north and do the self-tour of the U.S.S. North Carolina, or go a bit south and do the same for the U.S.S. Yorktown.
We can also hit a lot of local eateries that survive on tourist bucks and great service at affordable prices. We can also hit The Market Common which shows what you can do with a shutdown military base if you take a bit of time and effort. Or we can hit the state as a whole and visit a ton of Revolutionary War battlefields. Or head deep west and hit the mountains of North Carolina in just a few hours and show you that sometimes land and atmosphere changes in just a few miles.
On the other hand, hope you had fun in NY ’cause I have some great friends up there, and if you took one of the subs, one of them might have been the big man in charge!
Seriously, you do have some fans down here. We’ll welcome you any time!
Enjoy, Athena. No, most of our rain has been overnight or west of the city. But it is humid as Florida.
What Miles said about the Circle Line. I took friends from England on it and even a jaded New Yorker can enjoy it. Or take the subway to the Battery and take the free Staten Island Ferry, which gives you a close-up view of the Statue of Liberty.
One “must see” for your generation (whipper snapper ) is the High Line on the West Side.
And if you love ice cream, try the Chinatown Ice Cream Factory. Almond cookie, green tea…yum.
If you’re at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens and want to give Brooklyn ice cream a second chance, stop by Blue Marble, a short walk away. Here’s a link from Google Maps:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Blue+Marble+Ice+Cream/@40.6741791,-73.9679521,18.25z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x96b27e0e42b7a21c!8m2!3d40.675007!4d-73.966934
Hope you enjoy the garden!
My husband and I both agree that the remake of Ocean’s 11 is an improvement on the original, simply because it has an actual plot, whereas the original was simply a vehicle to put the entire Rat Pack on screen at once, playing themselves with the serial numbers filed off.
@Logophage: Ocean’s 12 suffers from Second Movie Syndrome in a big way; it’s helpful to watch for the introduction of Eddie Izzard’s character, but is otherwise forgettable, IMO. Ocean’s 13 is a delight. Having Andy Garcia return as Terry Benedict – to help set the bait for the new target – was something I absolutely didn’t expect, and it’s brilliant.
BBG is fun! Probably too late, but one food suggestion for afterwards: Try The Islands; it’s a bit of a walk but not too bad (671 Washington Ave, it used to be much closer but moved). Some of the best Jamaican you’ll get, well, outside Jamaica. Their Jerk Lamb is one of the most amazing dishes I’ve ever had.
I second what Jeff M. said above — Go to the Highline — a must see no matter what generation you are. I’m in my 60s and it’s on my bucket list.
Thirded for the Highline.