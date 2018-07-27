Today’s Somewhat Unfortunate Event Involving a Kitten

Smudge is a curious fellow, and also, when I use the bathroom, if there is no other human in the house, I don’t always close the door entirely. The confluence of these two facts today is why, while standing at the toilet today, doing my business, Smudge barged in and, needing to see what was going on, leapt up on the toilet seat faster than I could direct certain things out of the way.

All which is to say that “pee on a kitten” is now something I can check off my Bucket List. What a relief, if you’ll excuse the pun, that is.

(Also, Smudge is fine, and has been cleaned up, which he disliked more than the actual being peed upon.)

Note to self: Close the door completely from now on.