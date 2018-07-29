The End (Sort Of) Of the Landline

It sometimes amazed people that we here at the Scalzi Compound still have a landline. We do, basically because I receive (terrible, horrible, low-speed) internet service through my phone company, and it’s basically cheaper to bundle it with a landline than to get it by itself. And also, because if the power goes down, the cell phone towers go down too, but the direct phone lines (usually) stay up. Living in rural America, that makes some bit of sense.
With that said, in the last few years it’s become abundantly clear that the only people calling us on our landline were a) robocallers/telemarketers, b) dentists/medical offices reminding us of appointments, and c) my mother in law. And of those, the robocallers/telemarketers were by far the highest volume, even with the various laws, etc against them. Even though I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t answer the phone if I don’t recognize the phone number, the phone still rings and I still check. The rate of return on even that bit of action is super low.
So I’m not doing that anymore. As of today, everything gets forwarded to my Google Voice number (which I got, like, ten years ago or something). The legitimate callers can leave a message; the rest of them I don’t have to deal with, not even a ring (my mother-in-law will now just call Krissy directly on her cell phone). Google Voice emails me a transcription when someone leaves a message, so I don’t even have to check messages like a common schmoe. Simple, easy, and the end of the landline being a pain in the ass.
And! Since we’re not actually getting rid of the landline, we can still use it to make outgoing calls if we like (which I do when I’m doing phone interviews because the audio is generally clearer). So we get the few remaining benefits of a landline without having to deal with the negatives. Which is kind of the best case scenario.
(And as for the robocallers on my cell line — well, Google actually does a reasonable job letting me know who is likely to be a spam caller there, and soon will give me the option of not having suspected spam calls show up at all, so there’s that. Beyond that, at this point cell phones give one so much more customization regarding who gets to access you that once again keeping a landline in most cases is an exercise in futility.)
So if you were hoping ever to call me on my landline, sorry. That moment has now passed. I could call you, though. There’s still a chance!
7 thoughts on “The End (Sort Of) Of the Landline”
We got rid of our landline a couple of years ago, because in our suburban environment, there just wasn’t a need for it anymore.
Of course, then we moved to a neighborhood where cell reception is next to nonexistent. But the advantages of high-speed internet provide a solution, via our carrier’s “Wireless calling” over our wi-fi connection. One of the few benefits of living in a city, even out on the edges of it.
I remember when we gave up our fax line, after realizing the only faxes we got were spam, and that I could send faxes by email. Then we gave up our landline for Ooma, VIOP with really terrific spam detectors and call blocking. It would be free if I didn’t need that feature, as it is, I pay $5 a month for it. Just buy the modem and hey look at that, no $45 a month for phone service! No more taxes! We have great internet speed over FIOS, and our uptime has been excellent. We registered for 911 service, so they know where we are, and of course we have cell phones for backup in case of power outages. And a wifi hotspot in case of internet outage. In ten years, I’m predicting every block will have a communal wifi connection for cell/other connectivity, and nobody will have a landline. It’ll break the fed’s hearts when they can’t charge interstate access fees any more.
Not answering the phone is my landline solution as well, and I’ve noticed a marked decline in spam phone calls over the months since I started. It would actually fit well enough into today’s phone etiquette except that leaving a message is considered redundant; no one is expected to actually listen to messages when the caller is only going to have to repeat themselves. Instead, the call itself is the message. Unfortunately, my phones do not record the calling number, never mind an ID. If you don’t leave a message, I won’t know you called. Fine with me.
You know what, it’s time for me to get a Google Voice number and use it for non-personal work. Thanks for the push.
This is a burning issue here in this Other John Scalzi’s home! We only get crap calls on the landline. Our message says if you know us hang up and call our cells or txt because no one real ever calls this number. We still hear from the IRS and Microsoft regularly. Doing cable and internet a la carte costs more than the bundle! John is constantly requesting that we ditch the land line, especially btwn 5-9 pm each night! Interesting solution! I will give you credit!
The most common activity I do on my cellular phone is to add phone numbers to my spam contact.
It must not be technically feasible to make laws that worked to stop SPAM, or politicians would have easy wins in fixing such a huge irritant.
Similar situation. Even the dentist sends reminders via text these days. I haven’t had a real call on the landline for years and years. My solution was to turn off the ringer.
I still get far too many spam calls on my cell phone – particularly in Mandarin, which I don’t speak. Apparently there’s a scam telling the local Mandarin speakers that there is a problem with their immigration. Ni hao!