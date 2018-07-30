Uncategorized

Whoops It’s Past 6pm and I Haven’t Posted Today So Here’s a Video of a Song I Like

John Scalzi4 Comments

The video itself is enigmatic (who are all these young people doing slightly odd things while looking miserable? Would they be less miserable if they, like, stopped posing and went to get snacks?), but the song is good and the band, The Naked and Famous, is one of my favorites to have come out in the last decade. Enjoy, and hope you’ve had a good Monday.

4 thoughts on “Whoops It’s Past 6pm and I Haven’t Posted Today So Here’s a Video of a Song I Like

  2. Next time, please warn that the video starts with insects, for those of us who are phobic! Other than that, thanks for the music (listening, not watching).

  4. Ooh I like this a lot! Okay, the video’s weird ;-) but the song’s quite good. I’ll check out their other stuff, thanks.

